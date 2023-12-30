Boxing Day sales reign supreme for Kiwi online shoppers

Online shoppers in New Zealand have declared Boxing Day as their favourite day for hunting deals, beating the other popular discount days, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. PriceMe.co.nz, a leading online shopping platform, experienced an 11% increase in site visitors on Boxing Day compared to Black Friday. Despite the rapid rise of these American shopping holidays, the recent statistics suggest a firm attachment to the tradition of shopping on Boxing Day.

This year's Boxing Day traffic on PriceMe.co.nz slightly dipped when compared with the same day in 2022. However, a unique trend was observed; a significant influx in online activity was noticed leading up to Boxing Day, particularly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This indicates an evolving strategy by online retailers, starting their Boxing Day sales early, thereby attracting consumers during the initial holiday season.

These findings prove that PriceMe.co.nz remains a highly visited platform for New Zealanders looking for the best bargains and exceptional offers, particularly during the festive period. The data highlights the success of the platform, both in maintaining its user base and pulling in new visitors during crucial shopping periods.

Gavin Male, CEO of PriceMe.co.nz, shared his enthusiasm about the findings. “We are thrilled to see Boxing Day emerge as the preferred day for online shopping among Kiwis. It's a testament to the habits of the Kiwi consumer and the trust our users place in PriceMe.co.nz to deliver the best deals, pricing information and a seamless shopping experience," he said.

PriceMe.co.nz's commitment extends beyond providing the best deals. "As the digital shopping landscape continues to evolve, PriceMe.co.nz remains committed to providing a user-friendly platform that empowers consumers with comprehensive information and unbeatable price comparison data, making the best deals even better!" added Male.

In an increasingly competitive and changing e-commerce environment, it seems the tradition of Boxing Day shopping remains a robust practice. Despite global shopping phenomena such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday continuously gaining traction, it appears the Kiwi consumer still has a place in their heart, and their wallets, for Boxing Day.