Today
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
University of South Australia
Law enforcement

Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results

By Ryan Morris-Reade

New research by the University of South Australia finds overwhelming evidence in favour of using VR in the courtroom by putting jurors in the middle of a crime scene.

Delivering the correct verdict on car accident and murder cases is contingent on good spatial awareness, but short of being at the crime scene, the room for error is large. Thanks to the advent of virtual reality (VR), jurors now have a better chance of making the right decision.

In the study, a team of researchers, legal professionals, police and forensic scientists simulated a hit-and-run scene, reconstructing the events with a laser scanner to compare verdicts between jurors using 3D headsets and those relying on photographs from the scene.

According to the researchers, the result was better recall, spatial accuracy, and more consistent verdicts in the case of the jurors (30 study participants) using interactive technology.

“VR required significantly less effort than using photographs to piece together the sequence of events,” says UniSA’s Australian Research Centre for Interactive and Virtual Environments, Dr Andrew Cunningham.

The study found participants viewing the scene through a 3D headset were 9.5 times more likely (86.67%) to choose the same verdict, Death by Dangerous Driving, than the group who relied on photographs. That group were split 47/53% between a careless driving verdict and a dangerous driving verdict.

Participants who were immersed in the scene were more likely to correctly remember the car’s location in relation to the victim at the time of the accident. In contrast, it was difficult for people to visualise the scene from still images.

“This provides unequivocal evidence that interactive technology leads to fairer and more consistent verdicts, and indeed could be the future of courtrooms,” says Dr Cunningham.

Lead researcher, Dr Carolin Reichherzer, says site visits are still the gold standard in providing juries with a realistic impression of a scene, but they also have drawbacks.

“They are expensive, especially in remote locations and in some cases the site itself has changed, making accurate viewings impossible,” says Dr Reichherzer.

Virtual reality has precedence in the courtroom internationally, with the most famous example being in 2019 when the Bavarian State criminal office created an interactive scene of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp to aid the prosecution’s case in a war crimes trial.


 

Related stories
Interview: Thomas Dexmier- HTC Vive Country Manager A/NZ>>
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset>>
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive>>
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2>>
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer>>
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4
The JBL Clip 4 sounds as good as it looks. For a small speaker, it packs a punch.>>
Story image
Amazon
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers
“We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police using algorithms 'a huge problem' for biases, researcher says
A researcher is worried the proliferation of crime-fighting computer algorithms will only make ingrained police bias against Māori worse. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage
Dynabook’s Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage hard drive may offer a solution to a problem that new console owners didn’t know they had.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists
The first report from police on safe use of computer algorithms behind their high-tech crimefighting tools reveals they were developing one to predict motorists' likelihood of getting into serious trouble on the road in the next three years.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks
More cybercriminals are customising malware for attacks on virtual infrastructure.>>
Story image
Space
Virgin Galactic completes first fully crewed spaceflight
"Today is a historic moment for the new commercial space industry.">>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right could empower Kiwis to have more control over their data
Consumers are one step closer to having more control over how their data is shared.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Govt to launch full inquiry into DHB ransomware attack
Minister Andrew Little has announced a full inquiry into the ransomware attack at Waikato DHB in the early hours of May 18.>>
Story image
Mobile technology
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone
The first mobile phone call was made 75 years ago, in a car. How has technology changed since then and what does the future of communication technology look like?>>
Story image
Buy now, pay later
Payments industry 'flying blind' as vulnerable consumers get caught in BNPL debt
"This is building up to be a trainwreck for vulnerable customers and the question for regulators is whether they will prevent substantial consumer detriment.">>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates
Attacks are driven largely by the emergence of Ransomware as a Service gangs that are cashing in on critical infrastructure organisations. >>
Story image
Sustainability
Audio company Jabra takes steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across entire product range
Audio device company Jabra has taken the first steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across its complete product range.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC)
Capcom’s much-loved Monster Hunter series gets another spin-off title with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.>>
Story image
New Zealand launch
New brain supplementation brand launches in NZ
Simply Nootropics, a new company offering brain supplementation pills, has launched in New Zealand.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions >>
Story image
Hyperfibre
Enable set to launch Hyperfibre broadband in Christchurch CBD>>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog>>
Story image
Phishing
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Gamifying cybersecurity key to preventing attacks>>
Story image
Ransomware
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
Story image
Game review
Game preview: Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC)>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC/Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
IT Governance
Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance >>
Story image
Shopify
Shopify unveils major platform investments and upgrades>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chivalry 2 (Xbox One/Series X)>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Hands-on review: AG-WHP01K wireless headphones>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Story image
COVID-19
Tech-savvy Kiwis able to use scripts to snap up MIQ spots before others>>
Story image
Ransomware
Kaseya ransomware attack reminder that attackers still have the upper hand>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
NZ businesses lacking right technology for hybrid working as digital transformation accelerates>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030>>
More stories