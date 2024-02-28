Brother unveils compact, quiet & eco-friendly professional laser printers

Brother has announced the launch of its latest innovation: a new range of powerful, compact, and quiet colour laser printers. Designed for business use, these devices are equipped with a variety of security features and solutions that can be customised to fulfil unique business requirements.

The new devices boast an optimised design to reduce the overall size without any compromise on performance, thus enabling users to maximise their office space efficiently. According to the company, these are the most compact professional colour printers and multifunction devices in their portfolio and are designed to deliver high-quality outputs consistently.

Brother's new printer range has been intricately engineered to work quietly while delivering speeds up to 25% faster than their previous generation. In terms of convenience, the devices offer easy access to paper and include optional paper trays to cater to businesses with high print volumes.

True to Brother's commitment to environmental sustainability, these new devices complement their existing Printer Pick Up initiative and comprehensive recycling scheme, also featuring Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) free packaging.

The devices offer triple-layer security as a standard, comprising robust features that can be tailored to protect businesses. Furthermore, all models from the range are compatible with Brother Solutions and can integrate with third-party solutions offered by leading providers such as Kofax and YSoft, providing professionals with complete flexibility in document management, security, and control.

The new range can be available under a managed print service (MPS) agreement. Brother refers to this as an 'At your side' solution aimed at reducing printer administration workloads, providing cost savings, and enhancing productivity levels within businesses.

The professional range also includes four specific models designed for small or home office use. More information, including specific model specifications and details of the full range of new colour laser models, will be available on Brother's official website.