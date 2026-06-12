BYD adds eCall safety tech to Sealion 8 in Australia

BYD has partnered with Intelematics to add eCall technology to its vehicles in Australia, starting with the newly launched Sealion 8.

The agreement brings Intelematics' connected car platform to BYD's latest model, adding Automatic Collision Notification and an SOS button. The technology will be introduced across future models in stages.

The move comes as car makers prepare for ANCAP's 2026 post-crash safety requirements, which encourage vehicles seeking a five-star rating to include an eCall system. BYD said its system is intended to support those requirements in new models sold in Australia.

Intelematics' system sends crash information after an incident and connects occupants with round-the-clock human support. Shared data can include airbag deployment, airbag location, occupant count, impact zones, vehicle speed and direction of travel.

That goes beyond ANCAP's minimum eCall standard, which requires a vehicle's GPS location and voice-to-vehicle assistance. The additional data is intended to give emergency responders a clearer picture of a crash's severity and nature.

Safety focus

The Sealion 8 is the first BYD model in Australia to use the Intelematics platform under the partnership. The deal links a fast-growing automotive brand with a connected vehicle technology provider that already supports more than 950,000 vehicles in Australia.

Intelematics works with several major automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Genesis. Its platform is operated locally for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Stephen Collins, Chief Operating Officer at BYD, said the partnership was part of the company's effort to improve the ownership experience for Australian customers.

"Partnering with Intelematics is a key step in our commitment to deliver a complete ownership experience to Australians. By integrating advanced eCall technology, we are strengthening customer trust, meeting safety expectations, and reinforcing BYD's position as a brand known for innovation," Collins said.

Emergency call technology is becoming a greater focus for vehicle makers as regulators and safety testers place more emphasis on post-crash response as well as crash avoidance. Systems that can alert emergency services automatically are intended to reduce delays when occupants are unable to make a call themselves.

In this case, the system combines in-vehicle sensors, network connectivity and a human response service. When a serious collision is detected, crash data can be transmitted so responders receive more than just a location.

Local platform

Intelematics said the service was built for operating conditions in Australia and New Zealand, and highlighted the role of human support alongside automated alerts.

"This partnership combines our advanced eCall technology with 24/7 human support, delivered through a platform designed specifically for Australian and New Zealand conditions. By providing richer crash data - from airbag deployment and impact zones to occupant count - we support emergency services with clearer information, helping ensure the right help reaches the right place when it's needed. It's local capability working alongside global vehicle innovation to improve safety outcomes and confidence for BYD drivers across Australia," said Rob Finney, General Manager at Intelematics.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the automotive market, where software, connectivity and safety services are becoming more prominent in model specifications. For brands expanding in Australia, those features can also help align new vehicles with changing consumer expectations and independent safety benchmarks.

BYD has been building its presence in the Australian market as demand for electric and hybrid vehicles rises. Adding eCall technology to the Sealion 8 gives the company a new safety feature in a segment where buyers increasingly compare not only price and range, but also driver assistance and post-crash support systems.

Intelematics is also extending the reach of a platform already used by established brands, supporting more than 950,000 connected vehicles across Australia.