Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider

Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.

Flick has won multiple times before and this year received five-star ratings from its customers across Key Drivers of Satisfaction, including Customer Service, Bill and Cost Clarity and Ease of Sign-Up.

In addition, the provider received five stars for Overall Satisfaction.

“Providing customer value is what drives us, and this is a wonderful recognition of the shared values and sense of purpose we have here at Flick,” Flick Electric interim CEO Sunil Unka says.

“We have been fortunate enough to receive customer awards year-on-year-on-year, and that level of consistency shows that we have a truly great team, who genuinely give a Flick about our customers!”

Canstar notes that basic household bills such as electricity are becoming an even greater concern for Kiwis as the cost of living increases.

It says new research shows that for many, adopting a ‘set and forget’ mindset has become a common occurrence for electricity providers and habits and causes them to potentially miss out on finding the best supplier for their habits and budget.

Canstar’s research finds that one-third of New Zealanders have compared electricity prices in the last 12 months, but just 12% have switched providers.

This is despite 40% of Kiwis being concerned about electricity bills, a figure that jumps to almost half for those in their 40s and 50s, who are likely also faced with household cost increases in other areas such as mortgages and fuel.

Further, Canstar found a 15% increase in New Zealanders expressing concern about electricity costs compared to 2021’s survey, with 45% choosing blankets and extra clothes over a heater to stay warm.

In addition, while each household’s usage and needs are different, there are a range of offerings on the market that provide varied savings and services.

Canstar notes that the market is highly competitive, and offerings including cheap off-peak rates, free power at certain times and low fixed costs suggest many New Zealanders will be able to save or find a better match if they look at how their household uses power and if they’re on the right plan with the right provider.

Canstar NZ general manager Jose George says its research shows how tough it is for Kiwi households right now, with rising inflation and mortgage costs squeezing budgets.

“It is a challenging time for many, with several factors contributing to rising household costs,” George says.

“Many of these are outside our control, but we can manage our own budgets and see if there are ways to save on costs or find providers that are more suited to our household needs.

“Flick Electric this year won Kiwis’ favourite electricity provider, ranking highly in areas customers most care about.

“It’s an emphatic win and we congratulate them for their success.”