FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
New Zealand
Sustainability
Artificial Intelligence
Environment
Carbon emissions

CarbonCrop launches native regeneration scheme, backed by AI

By Catherine Knowles
Sun 3 Jul 2022

CarbonCrop has launched Native CarbonCrop Units (CCUs), giving Kiwi landholders with native reforestation access to a new revenue stream outside of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and offering buyers of voluntary offsets a transparent, traceable and biodiversity-focused source of offsets.

Granted exclusively for native forest, Native CCUs are the first voluntary carbon credits of their kind available in New Zealand. A landholder can specify an area of native regeneration that they wish to retire and CarbonCrop will issue Native CCUs every year according to the growth of the forest and actual changes in carbon stock.

Once registered, landholders can either sell their Native CCUs or use them to offset their own products and services. Each Native CCU is equivalent to one tonne of carbon sequestered, and is initially priced at $50, a figure which will change as trading commences.

CarbonCrop uses AI to analyse the species mix, height, density, and growth over time of regenerating native forest, based on decades of aerial imagery and satellite data.

The AI can precisely map forest boundaries over vast areas, and supports the creation of detailed models of carbon stock and carbon sequestration within an area of forest down to a single square metre of land. It can also detect exotic species and exclude them from carbon calculations.

This not only enables CarbonCrop to register native forests within the ETS, but also to identify carbon sequestration which the ETS doesn't recognise and to issue Native CarbonCropUnits for these areas.

CarbonCrop CEO Jo Blundell comments, “The Emissions Trading Scheme uses restrictive qualifying criteria, which means many native forests miss out on carbon credits even though they are legitimately sequestering carbon. Applying averages based on fixed establishment dates works for pine plantations, however native regeneration springs up at different rates without uniform boundaries - and demands a more nuanced measurement approach.”

By recognising native regeneration which isn't eligible for the ETS, Native CCUs will allow more Kiwi landowners to attach a value to their regenerating native forest, and purpose driven businesses to support that restoration. For farmers, this means unlocking a new revenue stream from low production land, and for all landowners it means it's more affordable to manage pests, plant more native trees and genuinely participate in climate change action.

Interested landholders can request a free assessment via the CarbonCrop website, to find out whether their forests qualify for Native CarbonCrop Units. Initially a minimum of 20 hectares of native forest is required, however as CarbonCrops systems scale up, it plans to assess blocks down to one hectare.

To make Native CCUs easily tradeable, CarbonCrop has partnered with Carbonz, New Zealand's first marketplace for traceable carbon credits.

CarbonCrop and Carbonz are working together to encourage the development of New Zealand's voluntary carbon market, which includes making the origins of carbon offsets transparent to brands. Worldwide, the voluntary carbon market is predicted by McKinsey to grow from $1bn to $50bn by 2030.

Carbonz founder, Finn Ross, says "New Zealand is a large net importer of carbon credits, it is time kiwi businesses, investors and individuals purchase their carbon credits from regenerating native New Zealand forest. Voluntary carbon credits (CCU) are a critical new tool to achieve large scale restoration by putting a higher value on our native forests and meet our climate, water and biodiversity goals.”

CarbonCrop worked with 15 landholders across New Zealand in its pre-launch pilot. More than 5,000 Native CCUs were certified for 631 hectares of native regeneration, worth an estimated $260,000 at current prices. More than $140,000 of these carbon credits have been sold via the Carbonz platform to companies including Christchurch Airport, Heilala Vanilla and Les Mills.

Glen Dene, a 3,000 hectare hill country station in Otago, owned by the Burdon family, was one of the first recipients of Native CarbonCrop Units. CarbonCrop identified 305 hectares of qualifying native forest and issued credits for 3,100 tons of CO2, sequestered over the last four years. The station's owners have already sold a portion of their credits, earning more than $75,000.

Richard Burdon, who owns and runs Glen Dene together with his wife Sarah, says, “Understanding the economic potential of our native forest is vital to inform our future land use planning. The CarbonCrop process to issue Native CarbonCrop Units was quick, straight forward and has led to a tangible financial outcome, showing us that the station can generate new, conservation-related income streams alongside traditional farming.”

CarbonCrops AI models have assessed more than 500,000 hectares of land for potential registration in the Emissions Trading Scheme and registered customers stand to receive over $20 million in ETS carbon credits by 2023.

In addition to certifying Native CCUs for voluntary carbon trading, CarbonCrop will continue to register landholders for the Emissions Trading Scheme. Where native forest does meet the ETS criteria, CarbonCrop registers these areas for the ETS, so nothing is registered twice and landholders get the possible returns for their land.

Related stories
Margins & revenues up at New Zealand arm of Acer Computer
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
Microsoft backing Māori and Pacific wāhine in tech industry
Top stories
Story image
Data Protection
How secure is accounting software data in Aotearoa?
A recent Xero study found ICT spending for NZ businesses has increased 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels, so how safe is accounting software?
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: GoDice
In a world where we’re more connected than ever to our smart devices, startup company Particula believes that its innovative product GoDice is the answer to getting everyone reconnected with one another - by turning that smart device into an interactive board game.
Story image
Gaming
Sony releases a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers
Sony has unveiled INZONETM, a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that makes gaming more immersive and offers greater gaming ability.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Retailers must invest in new tech to keep up with online shopping demand
There's a higher demand for more purchasing opportunities at our fingertips, as well as greater expectations when it comes to the online customer experience."
Story image
Cybersecurity
Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?
If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Terramaster
TerraMaster launches its T6-423 Professional NAS with TOS 5 OS
Shenzhen-based data storage manufacturer, TerraMaster, has launched the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS.
Story image
Web Development
Whitecliffe fosters careers for the future of tech
Do you want a career in Information Technology, Networking, Web Development, Software Development, or are you looking to upskill?
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Cloud
Apple brings redesigned MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro to market
Apple has introduced a redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.
Story image
Cloud
Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models
The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units.
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
Cloud
Apple unveils M2 with 50% more memory bandwidth than M1
Compared to M1, M2 has an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, a 40% faster Neural Engine, and delivers 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of fast unified memory.
Story image
Cybersecurity
The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa
Long story short, it's often the case that misinformation, threat and extremism link closely to cybersecurity issues and cyber harm.
Story image
Robotic Process Automation / RPA
Automated Guided Vehicles at seaports to grow 26% by 2027
ABI Research says the global use of Automated Guided Vehicles in seaports will exceed 150,000 deployments by 2027. Port authorities are also looking into 5G private networks.
Story image
Entelar
How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces
The pandemic has heightened our awareness of our own and others’ health, and made us all much more conscious of the environments we work in.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Adobe says the updates use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to simplify complex workflows and streamline cross-device collaboration.
Story image
Sustainability
CarbonCrop launches native regeneration scheme, backed by AI
Granted exclusively for native forest, Native CCUs are the first voluntary carbon credits of their kind available in New Zealand.
Story image
Cloud
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Apple
Apple’s watchOS 9 and its new features, including a medications app
The new watch0S 9 gives users more watch faces, an updated workout and sleep app and a brand new medications app.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave are joining forces to help support the mental health and wellbeing of young men around the world.
Story image
Financial results
Margins & revenues up at New Zealand arm of Acer Computer
We look at the local financial statements of Taiwanese manufacturer Acer Computer Inc.
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Dark web
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
‘Cybercrime’ is a term we hear all the time, but what exactly is it, and how does New Zealand define it in legal terms?
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Cloud
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4
PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Cloud
Apple improves Mac operating system with latest offering
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Ventura, providing users with tools for greater productivity.
Story image
Christchurch
Enable launches free Wi-Fi in Christchurch city centre
Fibre broadband provider, Enable, and the Christchurch City Council have launched their new Christchurch Free Wi-Fi service in the central city. 
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review – CleanMyMac X utility for macOS
We get hands-on with a useful utility that macOS users never thought they needed but probably do.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Phillips Hue starter kit
The set-up was one of the simplest I have ever had to do. It is also where the products shine. I was able to connect the bridge, the three lightbulbs and the strip within 10 min.
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.