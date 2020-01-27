New Zealand
Story image

Card skimming tech seized in Auckland

27 Jan 2020
Ben Moore
Share:

Last week, New Zealand Customs officers arrested two people in downtown Auckland for importing card skimming equipment.

The two, aged 30 and 35, arrived from Romania into New Zealand in November last year.

It is alleged that after their arrival to the country, both defendants imported two packages containing card skimming devices for the purpose of fraudulently withdrawing money from ATMs.

Customs officers, with assistance from the NZ Police, executed a search warrant at a downtown city address last night and located evidence implicating both in the importation, manufacture and possession of card skimming equipment.  

During the arrests, Customs officers recovered:

  • Automated teller machine (ATM) skimming devices being manufactured for installation;
  • Blank cards and a card writer machine;
  • Tools and equipment for manufacturing skimming devices;
  • Computers and electronic devices.

The two Romanian nationals were charged Under Section 391 (1) of the Customs and Excise Act 2018 with knowingly concerned in the importation of goods that are for a dishonest purpose into New Zealand.

If found guilty, the pair could each face up to three years in prison and deportation.

The pair were scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Further fraud charges may be laid under the Crimes Act says Operations Manager Investigations Stephen Waugh.

“Customs officers are always looking out for importation and use of devices that compromise ATMs for ‘skimming’.  It’s a worldwide issue and New Zealand regularly encounters people travelling to our country wanting to undertake this type of criminal activity,” says Waugh. 

Skimming typically involves inserting a device that reads data contained on plastic cards’ magnetic strips. 

These devices are placed in ATM card readers which obtain credit card details.

In order to get a card’s PIN number, criminals attach pinhole cameras around the ATM, which are carefully concealed.

Stolen data is later cloned onto blank cards and these are used by offenders at ATMs withdraw money by fraudulent means.

Unfortunately, the only way to prevent having card details stolen in this manner is to be vigilant and cautious in your use of ATMs.

Users can look for small cameras that are not part of the machine itself and pull firmly on any protruding parts around the card entry point.

A quick online search can provide a wealth of information and advice on how to avoid skimming and many other technology-based scams.

If you are suspicious for any reason, use a different ATM and contact the company that owns the ATM (the bank, union, etc.).

If you feel that you may be a victim of this or any other fraudulent activity, contact your card issuer as soon as possible.

Related stories:
Stairway to hell: Scams, ransomware, and $6.5m gone from Kiwis' pockets
$33 million lost to scams & fraud: Netsafe says NZ isn't doing enough to stop it
Kathmandu breached, customer information accessed
CERT NZ: Email extortion & scams hit Kiwis hard in the pocket
Hands-on review: The Ekster Wallet protects your cards against RFID attacks
"Is this for real?" The reality of fraud against New Zealanders
Dig deeper:
Story image
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Story image
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Story image
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by AdobeMore
Story image
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Story image
Hands-on review: HyperX peripherals - are they all they’ve cracked up to be?
The recent growth of esports has created a war of peripherals, and as the peripherals improve, gamers can afford to get choosy.More
Story image
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Story image
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Offers greater flexibility to manage connections and use advanced features such as dual SIM capability.More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
Story image
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
Story image
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
2020's biggest games face delays, but it's probably a good thing
Barely a few weeks in 2020 and already the mantra in the gaming community is ‘it’s okay to delay, so everyone’s doing it’.More
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year
2020 marks a new range of gaming gear in Dell’s G Series and Alienware product lines, covering new laptops, new monitors, and new features for connected phones.More
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
More stories