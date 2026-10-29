CASETiFY launches Death Stranding collaboration with Kojima

CASETiFY has launched a limited-edition collaboration with Kojima Productions, marking anniversary milestones for both brands.

The collection brings together tech accessories and lifestyle items featuring imagery from Kojima Productions and the DEATH STRANDING series. The products were developed with game creator Hideo Kojima and lead artist Yoji Shinkawa at the studio's Tokyo headquarters.

The release adds another entertainment and gaming partnership to CASETiFY's collaboration programme, a central part of its retail and online strategy. For Kojima Productions, it extends the brand into consumer products beyond games and film-related work.

The line-up includes phone cases, wristlets, keychains, grip stands and collectible cards. Among the main products is the Yoji Shinkawa Original Design - 3D Crafted Aluminum Case, alongside designs referencing DEATH STRANDING 2, studio graphics, logos and other visual motifs associated with the game maker.

Other items include the DEATH STRANDING Qpid Wristlet, plush keychains based on Dollman and the Ludens Duck, and metallic grip stands featuring the Ludens Golden Disk and Kojima Productions emblems.

Buyers will also receive an official studio graphic collectible card in blind-pack format, with one randomised card in each pack. Customers who buy the Yoji Shinkawa Original Design - 3D Crafted Aluminum Case will receive two additional card designs not available elsewhere in the range.

Kojima Productions was founded by Hideo Kojima in 2015 and is best known for the DEATH STRANDING franchise. The Tokyo-based studio works across video games, film production and design collaborations, and has built a following around its cinematic style and distinct visual identity.

CASETiFY, headquartered in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, sells phone cases and related accessories through online channels and a network of more than 70 shops. It has expanded through a steady stream of collaborations with artists, brands and public figures, using limited releases to drive traffic to its website, app and stores.

The collaboration reflects how video game properties continue to expand into fashion, accessories and collectibles as publishers and studios seek new revenue streams and stronger direct relationships with fans. It also highlights the growing role of design-led merchandise in turning game worlds into consumer products with appeal beyond core players.

The collection will be sold online, through the CASETiFY Co-Lab app and in CASETiFY Studio locations worldwide.