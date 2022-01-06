CES 2022: ASUS ROG announces an impressive line up of gaming laptops and tablets

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a host of new gaming products at the CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of Gamers launch event.

"ROG is proud to be at the forefront of technology and to once again introduce exciting new products for an age where gaming is no longer a fringe hobby, but the zeitgeist of today's technology," says ASUS.

"ROG is ready to hit the ground running in 2022 with a new operating system, brand-new CPUs from Intel and AMD, GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, as well as an all-new form factor."

The new Flow Z13 gaming tablet brings new portability and versatility to PC gaming, and there have been form factor updates for the Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Strix series. ROG also announced new accessories in the Archer series of gear bags and updates to the free ROG Citadel XV digital experience.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are based on Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time.

With 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, ASUS says the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can provide 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

The company says the new 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimiser, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, also enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

The new ROG Strix SCAR is designed with eSports enthusiasts in mind, powered by top-tier components, Windows 11 Pro, a high-refresh display, and ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme. It has up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost.

The Strix SCAR is designed for high-refresh gaming, and a MUX Switch ensures top-tier GPU performance. It comes with PCIe 4.0 x4 storage and DDR5 4800MHz RAM.

The Strix SCAR is available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, with the 15-inch offering three IPS-level display choices: QHD 240 Hz, Full HD 300Hz, and QHD 165Hz. The 17-inch SCAR offers QHD 240Hz or Full HD 360Hz. The Strix SCAR models all support Dolby Vision HDR for full-spectrum visuals.

The new ROG Strix G15 and G17 are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost. The G15 offers Full HD 300Hz and QHD 165Hz display options, while the G17 offers Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz for competitive gaming. All the Strix G models support Dolby Vision. All displays come with 3ms response times and Adaptive-Sync.

In addition, Strix models come with a 90Wh battery, plus 100W USB Type-C charging for on-the-go usage. Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G LAN provide networking with minimal lag on wired and compatible wireless networks.

ROG Zephyrus G14, G15, and M16

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a powerful gaming machine in an ultraportable form factor with a host of new improvements for 2022. The new G14 comes with Windows 11 onboard, an AMD Ryzen 9 Series processor and AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile GPUs. The laptop also features a MUX Switch. ROG Intelligent Cooling with liquid metal and a custom vapour chamber helps sustain performance, while DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD enable responsive multitasking across the system.

The G14 is also one of the first ROG laptops to feature ROGs brand-new Nebula display, which offers 120Hz at QHD with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 3ms response time with Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync, and Pantone validation. The display has been expanded to a 16:10 aspect ratio, which increases screen real estate without sacrificing portability, as its small bezels offer a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 and M16 have also been refreshed with the latest hardware from AMD and NVIDIA, DDR5 RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2022 ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is a dual-display laptop. ROG's ScreenPad Plus adds a secondary screen for extra productivity real estate, streaming gameplay, or controlling supported games like Dying Light 2.

This Windows 11 machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 165 W with Dynamic Boost. It features an upgraded Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme that decreases CPU temperatures by 15 C compared to traditional thermal pastes.

ROG Flow Z13, X13, and XG Mobile

The ROG Flow Z13 shrinks the compact Flow series even further with the world's most powerful gaming tablet. With Windows 11, up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, and 5200 MHz LPDDR5 memory. It has 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, a MUX Switch, custom vapour chamber cooling, and fast charging via USB Type-C.

The Flow Z13 features two display options: a 4K 60 Hz display with 85% DCI-P3 coverage or a Full HD 120 Hz screen with 100% sRGB coverage. Both displays are 16:10 with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the touch screen, Adaptive Sync, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Pantone validation for accurate colours. Both of the Flow Z13 models also feature Dolby Vision.

The Z13 can be played multiple ways, from traditional mouse (using the included screen cover keyboard) to touch input or gamepads.

ROG has also updated the Flow X13 with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU for 2022.

For extra gaming horsepower and I/O expansion, the Flow Z13 and X13 are compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs. They can connect to the 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, or this year's new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. With additional USB ports, DisplayPort and HDMI, and Ethernet.

ROG Strix GT15 Gaming Desktop

The ROG Strix GT15 has been updated for 2022 with the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. Available in multiple configurations with up to an Intel Core i7-12700KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM.