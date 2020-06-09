f5-nz logo
Story image

Children gaming less during COVID-19 times, but security is still crucial

09 Jun 2020
Catherine Knowles
Share:

Kaspersky has released a new study that reveals behaviour around computer games, particularly when it comes to children.

According to the researchers, following the introduction of restrictions around the world due to COVID-19, usual online behavior has changed, not only among adults but also among children.

The study shows children have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.

From March to May 2020, interest in the gaming category consistently decreased in comparison with the first two months of 2020.

However, the decrease in children's interest in games is only relevant for Windows, as children are still more likely to play computer games on Windows PCs than on Macs, the researchers state.

Kaspersky says this is probably because most computer games are released specifically for Windows. For example, on popular online games stores, such as Steam, there are significantly fewer games available for macOS.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has required children to continue their education from home, which is mainly done by attending lessons online.

Many parents are also working from home, and currently spend more time with their families during the lockdown. These details factor into computing gaming time, according to the study.

Kaspersky web content analysis expert Anna Larkina says, “Declining interest in games on personal computers can be explained by the increased need of having to use them for other activities.

“For instance, the educational process is easier to participate in on PCs than on mobile devices. We can see that even though children spend a significant part of their time at home, they use computers wisely and don’t feel the need to dive into video games.”

Kaspersky states from a security standpoint it is vital that parents understand what young ones are up to, and implement healthy approaches to device use and gaming.

To ensure your child has positive gaming experiences during the pandemic, Kaspersky provided the following recommendations. Encourage children to tell you if they are experiencing anything that makes them uncomfortable or bothers them while they are playing games.

Note that not all negative emotions have negative connotations and there can be good outcomes. For instance, if a child doesn’t succeed in something and they persist in trying to get it right, their patience will improve.

Furthermore, if you notice your child is spending significantly less time on computer games during the self-isolation period, try to find out why.

Talk to them and try to understand how they are perceiving the current circumstances, as well as what difficulties they may be encountering. It may be time to check that they are not overloaded with schoolwork.

Finally, find time to play computer games with your child to help strengthen your relationship and increase your understanding of what your child does in their free time.

Kaspersky also states it can be useful to install a solution such as Kaspersky Safe Kids, which allows parents to monitor, see and search children’s online activity across a range of devices. The solution also offers advice on how to help children stay safe online.

The Kaspersky report was based on anonymised data collected by the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) from users of Kaspersky Safe Kids on both Windows and macOS platforms.

Related stories:
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
Hands-on preview: The Last of Us Part II
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
Dig deeper:
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Story image
Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers
Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
Story image
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Story image
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Story image
Epson launches new SureColor photography desktop printers
Epson has launched the A3+ SureColor P706 and A2+ SureColor P906 desktop photo printers. More
Story image
Huawei takes out smartphone award, camera and battery life key driver
Huawei has been named the winner of the Canstar 2020 Most Satisfied Customers of Smartphones in New Zealand. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
Story image
Review: Dyson V11 Outsize: A vacuum cleaner that really sucks
From the no-mess emptying action through to the effortless experience of actual vacuuming, Dyson have gone out of their way to make cleaning less of a chore and more of a pleasure. More
Story image
Fujitsu unveils 14 new models of enterprise notebooks, tablets and workstations optimised for remote working
By expanding its lineup of superior mobile products, the Fujitsu Group says it will continue to support such initiatives as remote work, as part of the customers' workstyle transformation.More
Story image
Global device shipments to plummet by 13.6% in 2020
New research from Gartner indicates that mobile phones, tablets and PCs will see reduced shipments globally this year, due mostly to economic turmoil as a result of COVID-19.More
Story image
AI could be used to detect pandemic patterns - NZ Health IT
Artificial intelligence could soon held detect pandemic virus patterns very early, including those like COVID-19, according to NZ Health IT. More
Story image
'Is that a robot herding sheep?' Kiwi startup teaches old dog new tricks
It's all thanks to a partnership between global robotics stalwart Boston Dynamics, a Kiwi startup called Rocos, and a robotic dog called Spot.More
Story image
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
Story image
Hong Kong's Team Hollo takes out 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup
What is the connection between mental health and machine learning? Those answers and more came to light at this year’s Microsoft Imagine Cup digital event this month.More
Story image
ComCom warns Becextech for breaches against Fair Trading Act
ComCom accuses Becextech of a number of breaches, including false price claims.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Razer Kiyo broadcasting camera
We have a look at one of the best broadcast quality webcams available today.More
Story image
MSI’s new liquid-cooled gaming motherboard
Includes an EK WB cooling for both the CPU and VRM power delivery section, implemented to prevent thermal throttling.More
Story image
Swann releases two new smart security cameras
The solutions include tracking, night vision, and other features, supported by a connected application.More
Story image
Game review: Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
Deep Silver has decided to remaster Saints Row: The Third instead since it remains the best selling game of the franchise. To my surprise though, Saints Row: The Third – Remastered is more than just an ordinary remaster.More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
Story image
New Pixel features drop, with big focus on health and safety
Pixel has released new features with a specific focus on battery life, personal health and personal safety. These new features were covered off in a Google blog post by Pixel technical program manager Tok Tokuda.More
Story image
World's best city for WiFi speed and 5G revealed
The study looked at the number of free wifi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free wifi, as well as the average upload and download speeds. More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPad Pro 2020
Armed with the new iPad OS update, a new chip and the Magic keyboard, does this year’s iPad actually have what it takes to replace a MacBook?More
Story image
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Razer Seiren X microphone
We check out a top of the line microphone from Razer's Broadcaster line.More
Story image
New detection tool aims to catch Twitter bots in real time
Twitter recognises that it’s hard to tell just how much misinformation is out there on social media.More
Story image
Game review: MotoGP 20 (PC)
It could be that this game is the only way you are going to see the 2020 season races. Thankfully, once again, Milestone has stepped up to the plate and delivered a superb motorcycle racing game.More
Story image
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
Story image
Vodafone's Farmside: Rural internet connections triple
“Surpassing 15,000 customers cements our position as New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider."More
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud as use of collaboration tools increase
“While we are seeing a tremendous amount of courage and global goodwill to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we also are unfortunately seeing an increase in bad actors looking to exploit the sudden uptick in cloud adoption."More
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
It's at the head of the pack in the flip phone renaissance. But is it worth that hefty NZ$2,400 price tag?More
NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector
Techday's managing editor explains how New Zealand's tech media flies under the radar, but it doesn't mean we're dead.More
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 PC headset
The extra edge being able to hear where your opponents are before you can see them can make the difference between a good kill or a respawn.More
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Hands-on review: The Apple MacBook Air 2020
Every year Apple improves on this beloved product and tweaks it to make it even better, and 2020 was no different. More
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Stand for MacBook Pro
If you are in the market for a sturdy, stylish, minimalistic, and versatile laptop stand, then Twelve South’s Curve is a great option. More
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
The Core i5-10600K seems a good gaming CPU, whilst the Core i9-10900K is a real boost for multi-CPU applications. More
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
How your customers can get cash back on their HP computer
The HP PC Cashback could give your customers cash back on their HP ProBook, ProDesk, ProOne, ENVY, Spectre, or OMEN PC purchases. More
Vodafone launches OPPO 5G smartphones to NZ market
Vodafone has launched new affordable 5G smartphones into the New Zealand market, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the Find X2 Lite 5GMore
Internet filtering not the answer - InternetNZ
The proposed law change is part of the New Zealand government response to the Christchurch terror attacks that occurred in March last year.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
The perfect desk setup goes beyond what's on your desk - it includes your surroundings too.More
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
"Broadband in New Zealand was really put to the test by our pandemic response, so it is encouraging that speeds have held up so well."More
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
The Classwork and Classroom apps have received major updates, with new features and designs implemented as remote learning persists amid COVID-19.More
HP New Zealand announces 'largest product launch ever'
Laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors - HP NZ's huge announcement introduces over a dozen new products, to be released in the next few months.More
More stories