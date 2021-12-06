Story image
Internet
Chorus
Fibre
Broadband

Chorus fibre upgrade complete with faster broadband 

By Shannon Williams, Today

Chorus' largest-ever performance upgrade for New Zealand fibre customers is now complete, the company says.

Residential customers on the wholesaler's 100 Mbps fibre plan can now access triple the download speed from available retailers while increasing the upload speed five-fold from 20 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

Chorus says the big fibre boost is expected to catapult New Zealand up the world's broadband rankings as customers take advantage of the upgrade through their chosen retailer. 

Chorus projections show the country could move into the global top ten for the fastest broadband by early 2022. In October, New Zealand sat at 24th position, above the UK at 50th and Australia at 54th.

Kiwi businesses have also benefited with 'Business Evolve' 100/100 Mbps plans and 'Small Business Fibre' 100/100 Mbps plans moving to download and upload speeds of 300/300 Mbps and 500/500 Mbps, respectively.

"We’ve been ten years building our share of the fibre network and we’re nearly done," says Chorus chief executive officer JB Rousselot. 

"When we finish, New Zealand will have one of the most extensive fibre networks in the world," he says.

“This performance upgrade builds on our purpose to ensure that New Zealanders have access to the best internet connectivity," Rousselot says.

"Once adopted, New Zealand should achieve an impressive ranking for fixed broadband connectivity, and we expect to realise this early in the new year, once all retailers have been able to make the performance improvement available to their customers."

As technology evolves rapidly, Rousselot says Chorus is committed to making sure that Kiwis continue to reap the benefit of fast connectivity.

"This is just the beginning of what fibre can do - the capacity and speeds are virtually limitless, and we intend to roll out further upgrades and options at a wholesale level," he says.

More than two-thirds of Kiwi households have connected to fibre, with the figure even higher in Auckland at 76 per cent. Twenty-two per cent of Chorus' fibre connections are now gigabit services.

The rankings for fixed broadband are from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for October 2021, which measure the median download speed by country. 

Chorus' big fibre boost will increase broadband speeds for more than 550,000 households and 50,000 businesses. Download speeds for customers on Chorus' wholesale 100 Mbps fibre services are tripling to 300 Mbps and upload speeds will increase five-fold from 20 Mbps to 100 Mbps. Businesses using Chorus's wholesale 'Business Evolve' 100/100 Mbps plans and 'Small Business Fibre' 100/100 Mbps plans will move to download and upload speeds of 300/300 Mbps and 500/500 Mbps, respectively. There is no wholesale cost increase for this performance upgrade.

Related stories
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research>>
2degrees goes live with its 5G network>>
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing>>
Spark expands uncapped wireless broadband to another half-a-million New Zealanders>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat
"The attackers use social engineering to lure victims into granting the permissions needed to see into every corner of their digital life.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Five industrial robotics trends during times of digital transformation
Adaptability has always been a cornerstone principle for successful organisations. With the uncertainty the world has faced over the past two years, there has never been a more important time for this quality to come to the fore. >>
Story image
Gaming
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update
Get ready to say G’day with Fortnite, as the game has announced a brand new Australia and New Zealand in-game experience.>>
Story image
Review
Tech junkies rejoice: The Dux Backpack is a tech fortress you can take anywhere
For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Aotearoa's cyber skills shortage: The tug-of-war between talent supply & demand
Like any balance of supply and demand, there's a frustrating gap between what graduates are taught and what the market needs.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices
"While we are generally more mindful today of the dangers posed by hackers to our laptops and computers, we also need to recognise that smartphones are prone to cyberattacks as well.">>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region
According to ESET, as people are increasingly dependent on the internet to work, communicate, shop and entertain themselves, scammers are also taking advantage of the new normal to lure victims.>>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms
The code aims to establish a self-regulatory framework to protect New Zealanders from online harm and harmful content.>>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season
Consumers are being warned to prepare for a spike in phishing attacks this holiday season, with cybercriminals expected to impersonate delivery companies.>>
Story image
Data Protection
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa
In 2018, a new unprecedented data privacy law took the EU and, by association, the rest of the world by storm.>>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company
Kiwi entrepreneur Max Ferguson, founder of software company Lumin, is a finalist in the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow
Scammers too band together in clans to automate and streamline fraudulent operations.>>
Story image
Ericsson
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake
The recent Ericsson mobility report has signalled a significant growth in mobile data traffic over the last 10 years, with an increase over 300-fold.>>
Story image
Mobile Commerce
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high
In-app shopping has seen significant growth over the past year, and a new study by Adjust and Sensor Tower has predicted that based on 2020 trends, ​​this year's shopping season is set to reach an all-time high. >>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge
Phishing was one of the highest incident categories from October to December last year.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on Review: Thronmax Mdrill Zero Microphone & Zoom Boom Arm>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption>>
Story image
App tourism
App tourism is on the rise according to new report>>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code>>
Story image
Fibre
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research>>
Story image
Online shopping
2021 the year of retention for retailers - report>>
Story image
Phishing
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals>>
Story image
Graduate
Qual IT launches new graduate program to combat growing IT skill shortage>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard>>
Story image
Smartphone
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices>>
Story image
2degrees
2degrees goes live with its 5G network>>
Story image
Glitch
'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region>>
More stories