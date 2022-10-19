Clip-on headphones market to register 17% CAGR in 2022-2032

A study by Future Market Insights on the clip-on headphones market has offered a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. “The clip-on headphones market is projected to register a CAGR of 17%, up from US$70 billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 392 billion by 2032,” the study says.

The study offers an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors and market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data. This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving clip-on headphones market.

In the modern world, everyone is wearing headphones daily, particularly the young generation, who spends most of their time listening to music or talking through headphones.

People even use headphones during work or travelling. However, prolonged use of portable audio devices and putting headphones inside the ear canal can cause hearing loss, infection, and other health problems in the long run.

According to the World Health Organization, more than billions of teenagers and the young generation are at risk of hearing loss due to using such audio devices. Therefore, to overcome such issues and avoid discomfort and chances of infection, people are shifting from in-ear-canal headphones to clip-on headphones.

Clip-on headphones help in protecting the user from bacteria that can cause infection and provide them with harmless listening pleasure. Unfortunately, some headphones designs have gigantic earbuds and create a lot of pressure on the ears, which can cause discomfort to the user while wearing them.

Clip-on headphones are one such product that is suitable for consumers who are usually on the move and would like to listen to music. The clip-on headphones are designed to lean on the ear hooks and stay on users' ears even if they are involved in vigorous activities, jogging, exercising, or playing sports.

Nowadays, consumers are demanding headphones that are trendy, fashionable, and can best paired with their smartphones, laptops, portable music players, and various other devices. Also, demanding offer headphones with uninterrupted sound and excellent connectivity are the factors influencing the future growth of the clip-on headphones market.

Moreover, the rapidly growing trend of listening to music regularly during the walk, jogging, travelling, and at the gym has created an opportunity for manufacturers to develop advanced featured headphones for rough and tough usage.

The rise in brand fidelity, which is one of the influential factors for consumer choices, is fuelling the growth of the clip-on headphones market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of counterfeit clip-on headphones, the rise in complexity of headphones, the growing cost of headphones, and the negative impact of headphones on health are some factors that may hamper the growth of the global clip-on headphones market.

Frequently changing consumer requirements and preference for headphones with personalized functionalities, along with tending to buy superior, stylish headphones which are inexpensive, have created a significant potential for manufacturers to develop innovative clip-on headphones.

The clip-on headphones market is anticipated to register significant growth across all regions during the forecast period. The clip-on headphones market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe is expected to be the leading global clip-on headphones market, followed by North America. This is essentially owing to the frequent launch of innovative products, the presence of many players in the regions and the high demand for wireless headphones with multiple features.

South Asia and East Asia clip-on headphones market is expected to account healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of potential customers along with a rise in per capita spending on electronic devices by consumers.

MEA is likely to offer an attractive opportunity in the global clip-on headphones market in the coming years due to the influx of prominent brands in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the global clip-on headphones market are Koninklijke Philips, Koss Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Bang and Olufsen, Avantree, Beats Electronics, Sony Corporation, MPOW, Creative Technology, Letscom, Audio-Technica Corporation, The Best Industries PRO Company, Maxell Holdings, and Victor Company of Japan.