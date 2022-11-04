Cloudera expands A/NZ partner opportunities to fuel growth

Cloudera, the hybrid data company, has announced Cloudera Partner Network, a redesigned member program that recognizes and rewards partners for their contribution to Cloudera’s go-to-market success.

Cloudera Partner Network includes a competency-based, points-driven approach to leverage expanded program opportunities, more comprehensive tools and support, and industry-leading incentives and promotions. In addition, the program was designed to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform.

Cloudera Partner Network replaces the Cloudera Connect partner program.

“Our extensive partner network helps us reach new markets and customers. Investing in the channel means that more businesses, across all verticals, will be able to go beyond data to accelerate their business,” says Rachel Tuller, Head of Global Partner Strategy and Alliances, Cloudera.

“Partners drive growth for us while helping their customers make the most of their data and insights, in any cloud. We have listened to their feedback, evaluated their needs, and launched a new program designed to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive market. Cloudera Partner Network represents an increased investment in the channel to ensure each partner derives tangible value as we continue to grow together.”

Colin Pont, Cloudera's A/NZ Senior Alliances Manager is excited by the opportunities the Cloudera Partner Network now delivers across Australia and New Zealand and says building a stronger eco-system is critical for providing scale to drive customer growth.

“We’re taking a two-pronged approach to expanding and building a sustainable partner eco-system within A/NZ. We are investing in strengthening and expanding our Alliance partnerships across ANZ to accelerate and deepen our customer engagement and growth.”

“For our niche partners, we are providing the tools and knowledge to help them get certified faster. Some of them go on to become build partners, supporting our larger partners on key projects. For new partners, Cloudera CDP One is an ideal start point as it requires low code and configuration while delivering rapid ROI to customers.”

Members will enjoy several benefits through the Cloudera Partner Network. These include improved and enhanced tools to enable and support go-to-market, such as an intuitive Marketing Automation Platform and asset library.

Members will get enhanced training and enablement with a dedicated Partner Success Team. In addition, there will be a shortened time to market with the FastTrack Onboarding Program.

Cloudera will make an increased financial commitment through new rebates and market development fund programs, which will support the delivery of the new CDP One SaaS solution.

Cloudera Partner Network is tier-based.

As partners collect points and earn competencies, they advance levels – Member, Select, Premier, and Strategic. Each tier receives exclusive discounts and other membership benefits, including bringing the new analyst-recommended CDP One/SaaS solution to its partners.

“At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. Cloudera taught the world the value of data, creating an industry and eco-system powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community. We empower our customers, leaders in their industries, to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Through our hybrid data platform, organizations are able to build their data-driven future by getting data, no matter where it resides, into the hands of those that need it," notes the company.