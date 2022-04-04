FutureFive New Zealand logo
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards

By Darren Price
Yesterday

PC component manufacturer, Colorful Technology, has launched its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series of graphics cards.

It’s been a tough few years for PC enthusiasts wanting to get their hands on a top-of-the-range GPU for their machines. Supply problems along with inflated prices have made upgrading very difficult. 

Colorful Technology Company Limited has been manufacturing graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage for 24 years. The company’s new line of graphics cards utilises Nvidia’s recently announced GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU. Initially Colorful is releasing three models based on Nvidia’s new GPU, under the Vulcan, Neptune, and NB EX Series.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan features a triple-fan design with a hollow back panel for pass-through airflow. The Vulcan model also sports a display for monitoring and customization. Next up, the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune uses liquid cooling technology to deliver extreme cooling for extreme performance. Lastly, the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090Ti NB EX is fitted with a black and red themed triple-fan cooler design.

Designed for the most demanding gamers, content creators and data scientists, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores, and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. And It's packed with 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, providing 1TB/s of memory bandwidth. 

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is tailored for advanced creators, allowing them to edit large models, work on production-quality video, or edit in multiple apps at the same time. Rendering in applications such as Blender, Maya or Cinema4D not only requires a more powerful GPU but also more GPU memory. The RTX 3090 Ti delivers between 42%-102% more performance than the RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX in these rendering apps. The RTX 3090 Ti features 24 GB of memory and can handle datasets that are twice as large as those that fit into the memory footprint of the original RTX 3080 Ti.

Video editors should see advantages as well. For example, working with 8K RAW projects in DaVinci Resolve featuring REDCODE, Raw (R3D) files use most of the 10GB of memory available on the original GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Adding a GPU memory-intensive effect such as Temporal Noise reduction, or SpeedWarp retiming can easily exceed the memory available on the RTX 3080 Ti, resulting in out-of-memory errors within the application. Performing the same memory-intensive operations with the RTX 3090 Ti allows editing to continue normally without having to reduce the project complexity.

Of course, some folks hanker to game at the highest resolution with everything enabled. They crave the most immersive experience no matter the price, and they are also the early adopters of next-generation 8K displays. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lets you to play, capture, and watch your games in brilliant 8K HDR with DLSS Ultra Performance mode for 8K gaming, HDMI 2.1 for single-cable connectivity to 8K TVs, GeForce Experience support for 8K HDR game capture, and AV1 decode for efficient playback of 8K HDR streamed video.

Today's most graphically intense games may not take full advantage of the horsepower that the RTX 3090 Ti offers. Even so, for gaming performance only, the RTX 3090 Ti is stated as being on average 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, 52% faster than the TITAN RTX, and 9% faster than the previous RTX 3090.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts the new 16-pin power supply interface introduced with the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series graphics cards. The iGame Display on the side can be flipped 90° to stay visible even in vertical GPU mounting orientation. Being a massive and heavy graphics card, Colorful has fitted the RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan with the Vulcan Support Frame. The graphics card also sports addressable RGB lighting that can be customized and synchronized with the rest of the system via the iGame Center app.

For the iGame GeForce RTX 3090Ti Neptune, Colorful has utilised a factory-fitted, all-in-one liquid cooling solution. The Neptune’s liquid cooling component comprises a 240mm radiator and a newly designed water block making it more compact than the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune. The Neptune model also adopts the new 16-pin power interface. The graphics card sports dynamic RGB lighting on the Marine Eye that comes with an infinity mirror effect for sophisticated RGB illumination. The two 120mm cooling fans also provide RGB lighting. Neptune’s tubes are 500mm in length and use 360° rotatable fittings to allow easy installation and to support all mounting orientations.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NB EX features a triple-fan cooler with an eye-catching Black and Red design. The cooler uses a combination of two 100mm and a 90mm central fan – all of which feature an upgraded thicker fan blade design. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NB EX also adopts the 16-pin power interface.

The Colorful range of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards will be available in Australia and New Zealand very soon.

