Comedy legend Jimeoin fronts Epson advertising campaign in NZ and Australia

Epson has celebrated its global number one market share status in Continuous Ink Supply System printers with its second TV, radio, VOD and digital campaign fronted by comedy legend Jimeoin in New Zealand and Australia. According to Epson the company’s EcoTank models now account for 74% of all printers sold in the category in New Zealand, alone.

The two-month campaign incorporates multiple channels including free-to-air and catch-up television, digital, radio, and social media. The campaign sees Jimeoin front and centre promoting Epson’s EcoTank printers and how they are easy to use with their supersized ink tanks that come with enough ink in the box to print thousands of pages.

Epson states that the cumulative global sales of its EcoTank high-capacity ink tank inkjet printers recently topped 67.9 million units. Epson first launched EcoTank high-capacity ink tank inkjet printers in October 2010. EcoTank’s popularity has since grown consistently, and the range is now sold in over 170 countries and regions across the world.

As well as selling over 67.9 million units the EcoTank system is doing its bit for the environment. By saving on plastic, which is the main component of ink cartridges, CO2 emissions from manufacture are considerably lower than they would have been if all these units had been cartridge printers.

Epson believes that by using big refillable ink tanks, EcoTank printers can save customers thousands of dollars compared to cartridge-based printers. When, eventually, an EcoTank does run out of ink, refill bottles start from as low as just $17.99 each for thousands more pages worth of ink and continued hassle-free printing. Also, as EcoTank printers use its patented heat-free PrecisionCore printheads, Epson states that they consume less energy too, especially compared to power-hungry laser printers.

Epson’s EcoTank technology has been employed across the company's range of consumer, small business, and professional printers. The refill bottles are specially designed to only fit the correct refillable tank making top-ups easy and mess-free. From the budget consumer-focused, EcoTank ET-1810 to the EcoTank Photo ET-8550 all-in-one solution for photographers and the EcoTank Pro ET-16600 for small businesses, Epson’s EcoTank range now caters to most users.

Jimeoin is an Irish stand-up comedian and actor who has been entertaining audiences in his adopted homeland of Australia since the early 1990s. To mark Epson’s new campaign, Jimeoin gave a hilarious performance to all of Epson Australia and New Zealand’s staff at their recent “Kick Off” meeting at Commbank Stadium in Sydney.

Epson New Zealand offers an extensive array of image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography, and graphic arts markets. The company is also a supplier of value-added point-of-sale solutions, as well as projectors for the home, office, and education.