f5-nz logo
Story image

Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice

23 Sep 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons, according to the Commerce Commission.

The Commission has told New Zealand's three mobile network operators that they should provide more meaningful comparison information and guard against overspending by mobile phone consumers.

The Commission this week published an open letter it sent to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees outlining its review of nearly 80,000 consumer mobile bills, which followed on from its 2019 study into the state of competition in the mobile market.

The mobile bill review found 64% of consumers did not change plans during the 12-month review period. It found a quarter of post-paid consumers could save an estimated average of $11.60 a month by moving to a cheaper plan that would still cover their usage. It also found that 7% of all residential consumers spent a relatively high amount on mobile services, given their usage, and that these consumers could potentially save an average of $48.65 a month.

"Our work suggests that some consumers are significantly overspending on their mobile plans due to transparency and inertia problems in the market," says Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

"We want to see the industry catch up to other sectors, like electricity, where consumers and comparison websites are making good use of the ability to compare usage and pricing," he explains.

"We expect the operators to address these issues by increasing the usage information available to consumers and implementing measures to help keep consumers on plans that best reflect their actual requirements.   
"This will improve transparency, empower consumers to make better choices and guard against overspending," Gilbertson says.

The Commission has also encouraged the wider industry to initiate a programme of work on a consumer data right so consumers can choose to share their usage, spend and product information with competitors and comparison services to help inform their decisions. The Commission has asked the industry body, the Telecommunications Forum, to look at an industry-wide initiative in this area.

"We've identified important opportunities for the industry to step up to improve consumer outcomes," Gilbertson says.

"We'll review the industry response in our Retail Service Quality work programme, which is focused on addressing key customer pain points across the industry as a whole, with a view to taking more active measures if required."

Gilbertson says the mobile bill review showed that consumers who proactively manage their mobile plan are better placed to match their usage and spend. 

"The Commission is working with advocacy groups to raise awareness and support consumer choice.

"Our work shows that consumers need to ask themselves how much money they could be saving.  Most mobile plans can now be changed monthly so it just might pay to shop around to see if you can find a better deal."

Related stories:
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Story image
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
Work it: Apple's new Watch series puts huge focus on health & fitness
It’s time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Story image
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
Work it: Apple's new Watch series puts huge focus on health & fitness
It’s time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Story image
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Story image
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Story image
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System
D-Link’s Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.More
Story image
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Story image
LG unveils NVIDIA RTX 30 compatible 8K OLED TVs
The world-first 77in and 88in TVs are able to display 8K content at up to 60 frames per second and handle 48Gbps speeds.More
Story image
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
Story image
NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.More
Story image
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Story image
National Party announces $1.29 billion tech policy ahead of election
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.More
Story image
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
Story image
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
Story image
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Story image
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
Story image
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Story image
Monique’s Story: From high school drop-out to Xero Software Developer
“Don’t let anyone hold you back. I didn’t even know that software development was a career option until I met someone in the industry, so asking around helps.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
Story image
Slingshot makes Te Reo Maori important part of customer experience
“Maori is one of the three official languages of New Zealand, it just makes sense that our customers should be able to speak to our customer service representatives in Te Reo if they choose to.”More
Story image
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it’s a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.More
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Even when I played/reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on a PS4 Pro on a 4K television, I failed to see many differences in the graphics. More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.More
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
More stories