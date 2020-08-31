f5-nz logo
Story image

Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm

31 Aug 2020
Catherine Knowles
Share:

Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers.

This is according to a new report titled The Delivery Experience from BluJay Solutions, which surveyed more than 7,000 consumers across APAC, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The report highlights the disconnect between consumer expectations and the delivery experience, with 22% of consumers having a delivery experience that meets expectations every time.

According to the report, it is evident that consumer expectations have been widened in line with the changing profile and needs of the online shopper.

One of the biggest insights from the report is how the onset of COVID-19 has expedited consumer interest in contactless delivery options and heightened expectations for greater transparency, reliability and accurate delivery information.

As COVID-19 continues to accelerate the growth of e-commerce, retailers need to be striving to meet and even exceed consumer delivery expectations, however the research highlights that best practice delivery hygiene is often overlooked, BluJay Solutions states.

The report provides several key takeaways around consumer profiles, expectations, favoured methods and reliability.

According to the report, COVID-19 has opened up online retailers to new consumer audiences who were previously hesitant to make the move from brick and mortar to online shopping; government lockdowns and restrictions have forced a conversion in behaviour.

The report shows that more than half of 50-year-old and almost 70% of 18 to 49-year-old people are now shopping online every fortnight.

Clothing, footwear and small electronics are the top categories purchased, as well as groceries and health supplements or beauty products.

The delivery experience is now a key consideration in the consumer purchase journey, with consumers checking delivery information such as cost (87%), delivery timeframe (71%) and the ability to track delivery (51%) before completing their purchases.

Delivery delays are a major issue across the region with an average of 14% of consumers stating that parcels are always delivered on time.

In A/NZ in particular, there is an issue of couriers leaving a collection slip despite someone being home, the report states.

Around half of all consumers across APAC are shopping more online during the pandemic and are unanimous in their preference for contactless delivery.

Click and collect as a preferred delivery method is still in its infancy across the region, with about a third of consumers in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines having never used click and collect before.

However, in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, click and collect is becoming an increasingly popular option, with almost a fifth of consumers in all three countries preferring this delivery method.

Adoption levels are highest in Australia, where 87% of consumers have used this delivery option previously.

Free and fast delivery, and having visibility over delivery tracking information, are the top considerations when online shopping.

Other considerations are free returns and more customisable features, such as the ability to specify or change delivery details. When it comes to returns polices, having free returns and an easy process were the top two most important features across the region.

Despite interest in extra delivery features, for example green delivery, most consumers are not willing to pay more for them. Same-day delivery is the top feature that consumers would pay extra for.

BluJay Solutions general manager APAC Katie Kinraid says, “With consumers stuck at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, we're seeing a shift in delivery needs and preferences towards contactless click and collect in addition to increased demand for precise collection and delivery times.

"However, the delivery experience is being hindered by issues such as delayed deliveries, long wait times and a lack of proactive communications.”

According to Kinraid, while hygiene features such as tracking and regular updates on timing remain critical to ensuring a positive customer experience, the shift to online shopping as the primary means of purchasing marks a significant change in delivery expectations.

Retailers and carriers must adapt to suit consumer preferences that have transformed as a result of this pandemic. Returns policies, for instance, will become more important as consumers increase their online shopping, according to Kinraid.

Kinraid says, “With consumers now preferring contactless, same-day delivery, retailers and carriers need to reassess how they will manage the new model moving forward.

"Areas for improvement that retailers and carriers should consider include the need for new communication channels with customers, as well as the need for greater transparency and accuracy on the delivery and collection times.

"Most importantly they will need to look at how they can help ensure a seamless and safe delivery that maintains zero contact and reduces the potential for theft.”

Related stories:
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Story image
EPOS brings new looks to high-end headsets
The audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Story image
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Story image
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Story image
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Story image
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Story image
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Story image
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Story image
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Story image
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
More stories