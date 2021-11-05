Story image
Innovation
Climate change
Huawei
Carbon emissions

COP26: Huawei tackles climate change with tech innovation

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Huawei has outlined how to tackle the issue of climate change using technology innovation.

Dr. Fang Liangzhou, vice president and CMO of Huawei Digital Power, spoke at COP26 this week. At the session "System Change and Climate Innovation in the Technology Industry" hosted by the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub, Fang virtually delivered a keynote address on "Building a Low-Carbon Smart Society." 

Fang described how Huawei Digital Power integrates digital and power electronics technologies to help industries save energy and reduce emissions from both power generation and consumption. He ways digitalisation of power can cut waste in energy consumption, sharply boost power generation from renewables, and make transportation and cities green. 

Fang called for joint efforts to build a low carbon smart society together.

"Carbon neutrality has become a shared mission of the world. Technology innovation will play a central role in tackling climate change and achieving carbon reduction goals. Huawei Digital Power integrates digital and power electronics technologies, develops clean power, and enables energy digitalisation to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future," he says.

"We focus on converging and innovating on technologies to accelerate the digitalisation of energy and enable various industries to upgrade. We aim to accelerate clean power generation, build green transportation, sites, and data centres, and work with industry partners to build a low-carbon smart society."

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the main sources of global carbon emissions are electricity, industry, and transportation. The electricity and transportation sectors account for 40% and 21% of carbon emissions respectively. The ICT sector consumes 4% of global electricity. 

To achieve carbon neutrality, Fang says low-carbon electricity production and electric energy consumption are a must. 

Huawei Digital Power works with partners to continuously innovate on energy production and consumption to achieve green and low-carbon outcomes:

In smart PV, Huawei develops a clean power system that focuses on renewable energy technologies such as wind, solar, and energy storage. In the Middle East, Huawei is helping Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Energy Storage Project supply power to the entire city. This project will use the 400 MW PV + 1.3 GWh energy storage system, going to meet the energy requirements of millions of people in the future. Once the project is rolled out, the city will be the first in the world to be powered with 100% clean energy of PV and storage.

In energy digitalisation, Huawei leverages a combination of digital and power electronics technologies to reduce consumption during energy conversion, storage, and use, thereby improving energy efficiency. Huawei, together with China Southern Power Grid, uses AI technologies to automatically identify typical risky scenarios and defects on transmission lines. Thanks to the new preventive maintenance approach based on intelligent analysis and manual judgment, the time for completing onsite work is shortened from 20 days to 2 hours, improving the efficiency by 80 times.

In site power facility, Huawei uses cabinets instead of rooms and poles instead of cabinets to simplify sites, and have launched a series of off-grid fuel-removal power supply solutions to help carriers accelerate network carbon neutrality and bridge the energy divide. For example, the carrier in Zhejiang, China used Huawei Site Power high-density eMIMO technology to replace six cabinets with one cabinet, reducing the footprint from 5 m2 to 1 m2 and improving the site energy efficiency from 85% to 96%. They also adopted Huawei's green power solution where the unique iPV technology helps generate 20% more electricity, enabling PV to become the main power supply for green ICT networks and reducing carbon emissions by 8 tons per site each year.

In data centre facility, prefabrication, modularisation, and intelligent technologies are used to build simplified, green, intelligent, and secure next-generation data centres. For example, Huawei's prefabricated modular data centre solution helped Wuhan quickly build an AI computing centre. The centre was built in 120 days and put into use in 180 days, shortening the rollout time by more than 50%. In addition, AI energy conservation technology is adopted to decrease the PUE to 1.25, which represents a saving of more than 3.4 million kWh of electricity each year. In addition, carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by approximately 42,000 tons over the course of the lifecycle.

In mPower, Huawei provides power domain solutions and charging infrastructure to accelerate the process of transportation electrification. For example, Huawei's DriveONE powertrain system helped SERES build the world's first mass-produced, high-performance electric coupe SUV with a cruising range of more than 1000 km, achieving 0–50 km/h acceleration in 1.99 seconds.

Huawei adheres to the green pledge of "Tech for a Better Planet" and has continued to invest in reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, contributing to a circular economy, and conserving nature with technology. 

As of September 30, 2021, Huawei Digital Power has helped customers generate 443.5 billion kWh of green power, save 13.6 billion kWh of electricity, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 210 million tons, which was equivalent to planting 290 million trees.

Related stories
NZ organisations risk being left behind in Artificial Intelligence plans>>
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals>>
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030>>
Huawei showcases solar portfolio>>
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot>>
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
COVID-19
NZ telco market reinvents itself post COVID
"The flat market and pandemic impacts are driving new behaviours from the telcos to innovate as well as become more efficient.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell
Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre. We take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.>>
Story image
Unisys
New Zealand employees uncomfortable with monitoring technology
New Zealand employees are pushing back on monitoring technology when working from home, according to research from Unisys.>>
Story image
Dell
James Arnold from Dell New Zealand shares his cancer story
“I live here. I’ve raised my family here, I love it. I’ve paid a considerable amount of tax in this country, and I contribute to the economy. I don’t want to relocate to Australia. This is my home.”>>
Story image
Review
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is possibly the strongest in the series yet. The Dark Pictures Anthology is certainly getting better as it goes on.>>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a really fun slice of the past that we all get to enjoy again.>>
Story image
Malware
Google uncovers phishing campaign targeting YouTube creators with cookie theft malware
Cookie Theft, or pass-the-cookie attack, is a session hijacking technique that enables access to user accounts with session cookies stored in the browser. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?
The Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan (CSERP) is the framework that the government will use in the event of a cyber-emergency.>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs
Intel has released details regarding its new 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs and the Z690 motherboard chipset.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Sneak peaks into new AI power technology at Adobe Max 2021
Adobe has kicked off Adobe MAX 2021 and revealed previews of the cutting-edge innovations and experimental technology being developed in Adobe Labs.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System
This product promises to encourage any prospective miscreant to hunt elsewhere for an easier target. >>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions
Despite best intentions, most New Zealanders overlook key steps to protect sensitive data.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H6PRO open and closed acoustic gaming headsets
The EPOS H6PRO headset comes in both open and close acoustic configurations. Darren Price checks them both out.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Does New Zealand have a chief information security officer?
What’s the equivalent role in the government? Who holds it? And how does the position help protect New Zealand’s digital integrity? >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack
"Most businesses and industries are now reliant on technology and because of this, the impacts of a cyber attack are more harmful than ever.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber Smart Week takes cybersecurity back to basics>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Back 4 Blood (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Phishing
COVID: Proof of vaccination phishing scam hits the web>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
It's time for Kiwis to define the meaning of digital identity in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report>>
Story image
Samsung
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens>>
Story image
Facebook
BREAKING: Facebook rebrands to Meta, Zuckerberg unveils 'metaverse'>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate>>
Story image
Dark web
Stolen data spreading even faster on the dark web - report>>
Story image
Microsoft
Vodafone hits Microsoft Gold Security milestone>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars>>
Story image
Printers
Epson launches next-generation EcoTank home printers>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone commits to SMEs, joins Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa>>
Story image
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021>>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
More stories