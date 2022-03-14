FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Chorus
Commerce Commission
Fibre
Copper Network
Technology
Telecom

Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March

By Mitchell Hageman
Mon 14 Mar 2022

Copper cabinets are soon to be a thing of the past for many Kiwis, with Chorus announcing it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March.

The announcement comes as Chorus continues to upgrade New Zealanders to its fibre network and is in line with terms agreed by the government in 2018 to deregulate copper services.

New Zealanders are being encouraged to move off Chorus's copper lines where feasible and can be assured the company will follow the strict processes set out in the Commerce Commission's Copper Withdrawal Code.

Chorus has said that 87% of Kiwis should be able to access fibre by the end of the year, enabling the company to further encourage customers to migrate off copper in areas where the uptake of fibre is already high. They say voice-only services will continue to be available for those who want them, and there is no loss of service with just the underlying technology changing.

In 2021, the Withdrawl Code was trialled with less than 1% of the half-million customers using the wire technology. As outlined in the Code, Chorus kept affected customers fully informed and gave them information on what options were available. In 2022, Chorus plans to send copper withdrawal notices to a further 13,500 customers or about 3% of its copper base.

"In areas where fibre is readily available, we believe it offers the best connectivity option, with the least carbon emissions. However, we're 100% committed to maintaining the copper network in locations where fibre is not currently available," says Chorus' CEO, JB Rousselot.

"It is important to note that this is not a mass switch-off of copper, but a continual transition to improved technology as and where it becomes available. Our priority is to keep New Zealanders connected with a fixed line, without interruption, no matter what the technology option they choose."

As the demand for reliable, high-capacity fibre broadband continues to grow, Rousselot believes the switching of technology will help create better solutions for customers all across Aotearoa. 67% of Kiwi households have already connected to fibre, and there were 47,000 new fibre connections in the first half of the fiscal year.

Chorus also found that more than 23% of fibre customers now opt for a gigabit connection. This shows flexible working, online learning, and streaming video services, meaning a single user's requirement no longer determines broadband needs.

"For more than a century, copper lines have played a crucial role in telecommunications in New Zealand – supporting landline calls and, more recently, allowing us to connect to the internet. Copper continues to deliver a reliable service," says Rousselot.

"But with new technology and data consumption rising exponentially, fibre is how we use the internet now. It's important that those who can access our future-proofed fibre network know that they can connect and do so if they wish."

He encourages eligible customers to make the move and assures a smooth transition and paramount service.

"We are proud to provide a world-class fibre network for New Zealanders and want to encourage those who remain on copper to contact their provider and make the change. If you live or work in a location where fibre is available and today use a copper-based phone and broadband service, you may want to get ahead of the changes coming by making a move to fibre or an alternative technology."

Related stories
Foldable screens and wireless headsets among the top predicted consumer trends
New iPad Air announced by Apple for 2022
Hands-on review: Elgato Facecam Streaming Camera
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.
Story image
Ransomware
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Norton has found 5% of New Zealanders experienced identity theft in 2021, and 10% have clicked on a fraudulent package notification link in the past 12 months.
Story image
Employment
Job ad levels remain at record levels, applications falling
January and February were record months for job ads on seek.co.nz, yet candidates are hesitant to hit the apply button.
Story image
Chorus
Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March
Copper cabinets are soon to be a thing of the past for many Kiwis, with Chorus announcing it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March.
Story image
Privacy
Rights to privacy and safety under threat - report
The State of Digital Rights report has found that online safety is at risk from increased big tech and government power.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces newest iPhone SE
Apple has today announced the newest iPhone SE in its arsenal, mixing some of the best new iPhone technology with an iconic design.
Story image
Apple
New iPad Air announced by Apple for 2022
Apple has announced a brand new model of iPad Air as part of their new product range for 2022.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
On the surface, Norton360 for gamers promises some pretty impressive features that I will admit got me excited. From gaming, power boosts to dark web threat protection it all sounds pretty darn impressive.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Juniper research funding to advance artificial intelligence and network innovation
The research is to focus on AI, ML, routing and quantum networking for advanced communication, Juniper Networks says.
Story image
Video
Hands-on review: Elgato Facecam Streaming Camera
Whilst most webcams are fine for zoom calls, they fall short of the specification required for good streaming or YouTube video.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?
New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.
Story image
Google
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
The solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Story image
Gaming
Mobile threats: Cybercriminals target banking and gaming
Cybercriminals are forgoing low hanging fruit to target banking and gaming, according to a new mobile threat report from Kaspersky.
Story image
Tripwell
Tripwell launches platform for travel planning and commerce
Australian based travel publisher Tripwell has launched its new digital platform, which looks to utilise social media for the purpose of travel planning and commerce.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: Logitech MX Master 3 mouse & MX Keys keyboard
We get hands on with Logitech's popular premium mouse and keyboard set that would suit a remote worker in 2022.
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils completely new Mac desktop and display
Apple has today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, designed to give users everything they could want to fulfil their studio needs.
Story image
Trends
Foldable screens and wireless headsets among the top predicted consumer trends
New research has revealed that devices with foldable screens will reach nearly 10% of all smartphone sales by 2030.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
Microsoft
Bot malware uncovered using gaming applications on Microsoft store
Check Point Research has revealed a new malware Electron-bot that is actively being distributed through Microsoft’s official store. 
Story image
VPN
Surfshark releases fake news filter for Chrome and Firefox
In a bid to prevent the spread of misinformation, Surfshark has announced the release of its fake news warning (FNW) extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on review: Logitech 4k Pro Webcam
With work from home (WFH) scenarios becoming more common place. We have a look at a high end webcam from Logitech.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Chorus (PC/PS5)
Chorus is a narrative space shooter set in an interesting almost open world. The game centres around Nora, the pilot of an AI starship called Forsaken.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Legal challenge over decision that AI machines cannot be granted patents
A legal challenge is being prepared to overturn the Intellectual Property Office's (IPONZ) decision not to recognise a machine as an inventor.
Story image
Information Technology
IT issues resurface as 100,000 migrants eligible for fast-track residency
An estimated 100,000 migrants can apply for fast-tracked residence from today - though IT problems have stopped some being able to.
Story image
Wireless
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
After a series of tests and optimisation demonstrations over the last year, 2degrees has announced the official launch of its 5G Network in New Zealand.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pokemon Shining Pearl
We’ve seen many different iterations and remakes of Pokemon games over the years. Each so different that it made it hard to predict what this one would look like.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
We were fortunate to get access to a hands-on preview of 2K Games’ upcoming Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Story image
HTML
Spark NZ launches Beyond Binary Code for gender inclusion
Spark NZ has launched a new tool intended to promote visibility and inclusion for non-binary communities online.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
The Gran Turismo series started on the PSOne back in 1997, and it easily changed the way we perceived racing games.
Story image
Sustainability
Spark now a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand
The membership appointment will allow Spark to continue working closely with communities to help them thrive using innovative technology and practices.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: OlliOlli World (PC)
2D skateboarding game franchise OlliOlli gets a huge facelift with the new series entry OlliOlli World.
Story image
Data Privacy
New research reveals data privacy still a big worry for Kiwis
New Zealanders are becoming increasingly worried about their personal data privacy, according to a new InternetNZ survey.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet
Apple has today announced M1 Ultra, the company’s next major step for Apple silicon and the Mac, which it says will provide the new Mac Studio with superior computing power.
Story image
Mighty Ape
Canstar awards Mighty Ape for Most Satisfied Customers
Canstar has announced that the results of its survey for Most Satisfied Customers in the Online Retailers category reveal Mighty Ape as the winner.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Developer FromSoftware inadvertently created a new gaming genre when it released Demon’s Souls on PS3 over a decade ago.
Story image
Sustainability
First digital tool to help reduce commuter carbon emissions
Transportation planning company Abley has developed the first digital tool to help reduce carbon emissions generated by commuters.
Story image
Surveillance
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
When planning the house move, security was one of my biggest worries. One of the measures I took was to install a Google Nest camera with floodlights. 
Story image
Gaming
QTnet chooses Juniper for AI-driven eSports gaming stadium
QTnet has announced it has selected Juniper Network's wired, wireless and security solutions to power its eSport Challenger's Park.
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Kiwi tech founder pitching VR health tech startup at SXSW
Christchurch-based tech founder Adam Hutchinson has been selected to pitch oVRcome at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Phone
Best looking phone survey reveals surprising market trends
The survey not only found the best looking devices, but revealed some interesting facts about the cellular phone market on a whole.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
No stranger to supplying gamers with high-quality audio, EPOS enters the streaming microphone space with the B20 Streaming Microphone.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC)
Techland’s long-awaited sequel to their 2015 zombie-killing parkour role-playing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is now available.
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.