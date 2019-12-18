Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming

Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

SCUF Gaming made a name for itself since its launch in 2011 by creating gaming controllers that aren’t ‘one size fits all’. The company even designed different controller layouts to help players increase their dexterity and performance in different environments.

“We are thrilled to greatly expand our portfolio of industry-leading peripherals and enter the gaming controller space to help gamers play at their best,” says Corsair’s founder and CEO Andy Paul. “SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals. SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning Corsair and Elgato products.”

Corsair says that SCUF controllers are modular by feature and design, built to specification to shorten hand movements and gain a measurable performance advantage, making it easier for players to tailor the controller to their individual preferences.

SCUF controllers feature a vast range of configurable components, including a patented paddle control system, removable back paddles, a quick-access remapping switch, customizable thumbsticks, hair trigger, trigger stops and extenders, choice of D-pads, and an interchangeable magnetic faceplate.

“Over the last ten years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the features that have made SCUF the preferred controller for the majority of top professional gamers,” says SCUF Gaming’s founder and CEO Duncan Ironmonger.

“Controllers are the single most important connection between an individual and their game, becoming an extension of the player to maximise their performance. We are delighted to join forces with Corsair, who share similar DNA to SCUF with regards to innovation and design in the gaming market. Corsair has the operational scale and network to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers.”

SCUF Gaming has deep ties to the esports industry, and with license partner deals with the likes of Activision for games such as Call of Duty. The company is also the official controller partner of many gaming leagues including the NBA 2K League and eMLS.

SCUF Gaming will remain a separate brand within the Corsair family and will continue to operate from its United States headquarters and regional offices.

Corsair says warranties, purchases, and support are unaffected and will continue to be provided by SCUF Gaming.

In 2018 Corsair acquired Elgato Gaming, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019, Corsair acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops.