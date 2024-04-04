Crimson Education brings Ivy League programme to Kiwis

Crimson Education has teamed up with the University of Pennsylvania. The collaboration is set to produce a novel globe-trotting entrepreneurship programme, indicating a major advancement in blending traditional and virtual learning experiences for working professionals worldwide (including New Zealanders).

The concept of micro-credentialing has increasingly become an influential tool for professional development, particularly for experienced executives and rising leaders. In line with this emerging trend, Crimson Education and the University of Pennsylvania have partnered to offer a Certificate Programme in Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation. This six-week hybrid programme is geared towards seasoned professionals eager to enhance their strategic prowess and innovative abilities while also experiencing elite Ivy League education.

Dr Jamie Beaton, CEO and co-founder of Crimson, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, “As a Penn GSE alumnus, I am thrilled about Crimson’s collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania. This collaborative effort to deliver the programme is a testament to our shared dedication to advancing educational excellence." He confirmed that the programme integrates Penn GSE's innovative curriculum, making its transformative education accessible to a global audience.

This immersive experience builds upon the diverse expertise of faculty from Penn’s schools of business, design, engineering, and education, promising a rich interdisciplinary learning encounter. Designed to embolden leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, it represents a significant milestone in integrating rigorous academic theory with practical applications.

The Certificate Programme will be delivered through a hybrid model, commencing with five intensive weeks of virtual learning and culminating with a week of immersive sessions at the University's historic campus. The programme aims to equip students with the essential skills needed to prosper in a dynamic global economy and is tailored to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive, practical curricula.

Jenny Zapf, Faculty Director at the University of Pennsylvania, endorsed the partnership, “This collaboration represents our commitment to fostering innovative leaders ready to face global challenges. Through this programme, we are shaping the future of entrepreneurship and innovation. I am confident that together we will inspire and equip a new generation of changemakers with the skills and mindset they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world."

Recognising the shift towards entrepreneurship that is conscious of societal challenges, the programme integrates leadership with behavioural design and artificial intelligence. This offers students a unique toolkit that promotes innovation and equips them with an approach aligning with sustainable and ethical businesses of the future. As the initial enrolment period commences, prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in this transformative learning community.

The Certificate Programme costs US$12,000. It includes five weeks of virtual live classes starting on May 11, 2024, and one in-person week at the University of Pennsylvania campus between July 22 and 26, 2024. Early applications receive priority consideration, and the deadline is May 1, 2024.