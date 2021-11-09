Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity
Exabeam
Egnyte

Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group

By Shannon Williams, Today

The U.S. government is offering up to $10 million for information that can help trace the leaders of the Russia-linked DarkSide ransomware group.

DarkSide was the culprit behind the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this year, which saw the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.

Another award of up to $5 million is available for information that results in the arrest of anyone attempting an attack using ransomware from DarkSide.

The news comes amid increased tensions between President Biden and Vladimir Putin as Russian hackers continue to breach U.S. organisations.

Danny Lopez, chief executive at Glasswall, says financial incentive from government entities could be a crucial step in combating the wave of ransomware attacks from DarkSide and related groups. 

"Bounties encourage collaboration and intelligence sharing, which increases jeopardy for the attacker and may cause them to think again," he says.

"This latest policy move, plus the administration's earlier executive orders on the subject, show that federal cyber leaders are pushing for a more secure future for the U.S. 

"Previous EOs have emphasised the importance of stronger multi-factor authentication and encryption, which we applaud. These are critical elements in an effective cybersecurity stack, but an overarching zero trust approach will take businesses, government agencies and critical infrastructure organisations proactive protection to the next level," says Lopez.

"Zero trust security sees the world differently. No one is trusted by default, regardless of whether they are inside or outside a network," he says. 

"Without a zero trust approach organisations run the risk of attackers having a free reign across a network once they are inside. If more security teams turn to this approach, fewer attacks and payments will need to be reported."

Neil Jones, cybersecurity evangelist, Egnyte, says the US government's $10 million reward for DarkSide leaders demonstrates the ability of ransomware to cripple global supply chains and grind business productivity to a halt. 

"To put the size of that reward into perspective, the United States offered a $25 million reward for the capture of the late Osama bin Laden, which would be approximately $39 million today. 

"I am particularly heartened by the US government's decision to offer $5 million for information that results in the arrest or conviction of those who perpetrate attacks that are powered by DarkSide's ransomware," he says.

"To protect themselves, organisations should utilise ransomware detection technology, educate their employees about the danger of clicking on phishing emails and leverage Defense in Depth solutions such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). The best ransomware payment is the one that your company never makes."

Steve Moore, chief security strategist, Exabeam, adds, "This offer for bounty represents a continuation of a position made back in July 2021 on bug bounties now it seems we have criminal adversary bounties. 

"This is no different than a bounty on the head of a warlord or traditional criminal just the cyber version," he says.

"I believe that the Biden administration calls out DarkSide specifically due to their desire to manipulate the victims stock price and the additional stress it could represent on financial markets," Moore says.

"In April of this year, they bragged about having access to companies who trade on NASDAQ and other exchanges. If payment isn't received, they will release information before their earnings statements are made, allowing those in the know to profit by shorting the stock."

Related stories
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens>>
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on BlackMatter ransomware shut down>>
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens>>
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news>>
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?>>
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?
The Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan (CSERP) is the framework that the government will use in the event of a cyber-emergency.>>
Story image
Dark web
Stolen data spreading even faster on the dark web - report
Increased volume of data breaches and more avenues for cybercriminals to monetise data has led to increased activity surrounding stolen data on the dark web.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency
"What’s most alarming is that multiple scammer groups are bidding for keywords on Google Ads, which is likely a signal of the success.">>
Story image
Samsung
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
After reviewing the Galaxy Z Fold 3, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s my favourite foldable phone (so far).>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)
Aside from a few small flaws, Forza Horizon 5 is still a great addition to the Horizon series. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is possibly the strongest in the series yet. The Dark Pictures Anthology is certainly getting better as it goes on.>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021
"Adobe is bringing new collaboration capabilities, more AI-powered features and web-first applications to Creative Cloud to unleash our customers' full creative potential.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Does New Zealand have a chief information security officer?
What’s the equivalent role in the government? Who holds it? And how does the position help protect New Zealand’s digital integrity? >>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate
As a card-carrying member of Team Green, can AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card convince Darren Price to switch to Team Red? >>
Story image
Dell
James Arnold from Dell New Zealand shares his cancer story
“I live here. I’ve raised my family here, I love it. I’ve paid a considerable amount of tax in this country, and I contribute to the economy. I don’t want to relocate to Australia. This is my home.”>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell
Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre. We take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.>>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a really fun slice of the past that we all get to enjoy again.>>
Story image
Facebook
BREAKING: Facebook rebrands to Meta, Zuckerberg unveils 'metaverse'
"The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens
“The 2021 holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a nightmare for both retailers and consumers.">>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report
“Tech support scams are effective because they prey on fear, uncertainty and doubt to trick recipients into believing they face a dire cybersecurity threat.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
It's time for Kiwis to define the meaning of digital identity in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Phishing
COVID: Proof of vaccination phishing scam hits the web>>
Story image
Unisys
New Zealand employees uncomfortable with monitoring technology>>
Story image
Ransomware
Notorious ransomware group REvil taken down in government fight back>>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System>>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
Story image
Huawei
COP26: Huawei tackles climate change with tech innovation>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H6PRO open and closed acoustic gaming headsets>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Zero trust in NZ, and its rise from fringe approach to industry standard>>
Story image
Mental Health
Virtual reality could help treat anxiety - research>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news>>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft, Mandiant uncover Russian threat actor targeting cloud services>>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Sneak peaks into new AI power technology at Adobe Max 2021>>
More stories