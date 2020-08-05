D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System

D-Link ANZ has extended its COVR AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System range, one of the ‘world’s first’ Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh systems.

The system is now available in a three-unit pack (COVR-1103), as well as a single add-on unit (COVR-1100). Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.

The system sports high-speed AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi and 11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO. Like the two-unit COVR-1102, the COVR-1100 and COVR-1103 like the COVR-1102 are fast enough to support multiple devices, undertaking everyday data-intensive tasks like HD streaming and video chats, simultaneously.

D-Link’s COVR AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System’s discrete unit size mean that they can be positioned anywhere, out of the way, as long as they are in east reach of a power supply.

The single COVR-1100 is perfect for small spaces, or if you’re just starting out in whole home networking but can be easily extended at a later date using further COVR units. The COVR-1102 two-pack allows for more reach and coverage up to 325 square metres and the COVR-1103 three-pack blankets any large home with up to 464 square metres of seamless Wi-Fi coverage.

The COVR industry-standard mesh networking technology allows for device flexibility and ease of use. Any existing COVR mesh Wi-Fi network by adding additional single-unit COVR-1100 points as required. Larger spaces and townhouses over multiple levels may be better suited to the COVR-1103’s three COVR points and optional wired Ethernet backhaul.

All three COVR systems work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and all have profile-based Parental Controls for setting boundaries online. They are easily set-up and monitored with the D-Link Wi-Fi App. The Quick VPN capability allows for secure connection to remote networks.

COVR’s Quality of Service (QoS) prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of limited bandwidth. The system’s Triple Play VLAN support allows ISPs to provide multiple services with just one router. COVR-1100, COVR-1102 and COVR-1103 all support WPA3, which brings the latest standard for wireless encryption to individual users.

Features of the COVR-1100, COVR-1102 and COVR-1103:

One Seamless Network: one wireless network name and password for the entire home

Smart Steering: automatically directs devices to the optimum wireless band, reducing buffering and lag

Smart Roaming: automatically connects to the COVR Point with the strongest signal so that users can move freely throughout the Wi-Fi coverage area

Voice Assistant Compatibility: the router’s functionality can be controlled by using voice commands with Alexa or the Google Assistant

The COVR-1100, COVR-1102 and COVR-1103 AC1200 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi Systems are available now from D-Links website and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries for the following RRP: