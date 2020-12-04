D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot

D-Link’s DWM-222 LG LTE USB Adapter and their DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot are the type of devices that usually really come into their own when travelling in areas without decent (or reasonably affordable Wi-Fi). With flexible and home working seeming like it will be continuing for the foreseeable future, or, indeed becoming a permanent fixture of our working lives, having all our connectively eggs, as it were, in one basket, is really only for the brave.

My wife relies on the home Wi-Fi Internet connection to conference, present, and work effectively from home. The same home Internet connection serves an extraordinary number of devices each with its agenda and download requirements.

Many a time do I get a quick call asking if anything is downloading. Whilst I may not have instigated any updates, that not to say that Blizzard.net hasn’t chosen the middle of my wife’s presentation to her GMs to download that latest chunky update for Call of Duty MW.

Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup. Using your phone as a hotspot is a band-aid when your network goes south, but you need something a little more robust.

The D-Link DWN-222 USB adapter provides you with high-speed Internet access wherever you are. By using 4G LTE technology, downlink speeds of up to 150 Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50 Mbps can be achieved. So, you don’t have to slow down when you’ve switched to mobile data or are on the move.

You simply plug the 4G LTE USB Adapter into your computer to get Internet access anywhere you can receive an LTE signal. It’s also backward compatible with an HSPA, GSM, GPRS, or EDGE data signal. The DWM-222 also has an integrated antenna for a connection that is consistent and reliable, whether you’re working from home and needed reliable Internet, in a coffee shop, or attending a business meeting.

The DWM-222 is a true plug-and-play device with drivers built right into the adaptor, making installation both fast and simple. It can be used on notebooks and netbooks without a CD/DVD drive – you simply plug it into a USB port and the drivers install automatically, getting you up and running in no time. D-Link’s Connection Manager software is also freely provided, so you can send and receive SMS messages without downloading any additional software.

The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter is small and slim enough to carry around in your purse or pocket. It features a microSD card reader for optional removable storage up to 32 GB, allowing you to always have your files and contacts on hand. With no batteries, cables, or additional hardware required, you can truly take it with you wherever you go.

With D-Link’s DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot you can create your own 4G hotspot anywhere. You can then easily share this high-speed portable mobile Wi-Fi hotspot with devices you choose, like laptops, tablets and phones. You can connect up to 32 Wi-Fi devices anywhere, with fast 4G LTE speeds.

It’s an ideal travel companion for family holidays, business trips, and meetups, but also for use, when working from home, as a robust network hub powered by your work SIM, independent of any disruptive network traffic from your home network. Its reliable, long-lasting battery also means your private 4G LTE hotspot lasts up to 14 hours between charges.

The DWR-933 is conveniently unlocked so will take any USIM or micro-SIM card and CAT 6 LTE technology provides rapid download speeds of up to 300Mbps, upload speeds up to 50 Mbps, and you also get 1200 Mbps combined speeds over Wi-Fi by using two dedicated Wi-Fi bands, so you can take full advantage of your carrier’s 4G broadband. In terms of storage capacity, you can easily share up to 64GB of files by using the built-in micro-SD card slot (card not included).

The DWR-933 works as a an 4G-powered modem. It sports Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) which means adding a new WPS device to your Wi-Fi network is easy, you simply tap the WPS button, followed by the WPS button on your new device, and you’re connected.

It’s easy to charge the DWR-933 by connecting it directly to your computer’s USB port via the supplied USB Type-A to Micro-Type-A cable.

The DWR-933 also provides a built-in firewall for a safer and more secure network. It’s always protected with a customisable password, so you can share your private hotspot only with people you trust. The active firewall helps keep your network safe, while using WPA/WPA2 Wi-Fi encryption ensures your traffic is always protected against eavesdropping and unauthorised access.

The DWR-933 enables instant connectivity anywhere there is a mobile signal. This small and portable device weighs only 120g, and the round-edged design smoothly fits into pockets and laptop bags whilst the OLED screen gives you important information including signal strength, roaming status, carrier, number of clients, and battery status at a glance.

The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter and DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot are available now from D-Link’s local NZ and AU websites, as well as from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

The devices retail at NZ$129.99/AUD$99.95 for the DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter and NZ$249.99/AUD$249.95 for the DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot.