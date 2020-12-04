f5-nz logo
Story image

D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot

04 Dec 2020
Darren Price
Share:

D-Link’s DWM-222 LG LTE USB Adapter and their DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot are the type of devices that usually really come into their own when travelling in areas without decent (or reasonably affordable Wi-Fi). With flexible and home working seeming like it will be continuing for the foreseeable future, or, indeed becoming a permanent fixture of our working lives, having all our connectively eggs, as it were, in one basket, is really only for the brave.

My wife relies on the home Wi-Fi Internet connection to conference, present, and work effectively from home. The same home Internet connection serves an extraordinary number of devices each with its agenda and download requirements.

Many a time do I get a quick call asking if anything is downloading. Whilst I may not have instigated any updates, that not to say that Blizzard.net hasn’t chosen the middle of my wife’s presentation to her GMs to download that latest chunky update for Call of Duty MW

Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup. Using your phone as a hotspot is a band-aid when your network goes south, but you need something a little more robust.

The D-Link DWN-222 USB adapter provides you with high-speed Internet access wherever you are. By using 4G LTE technology, downlink speeds of up to 150 Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50 Mbps can be achieved. So, you don’t have to slow down when you’ve switched to mobile data or are on the move.

You simply plug the 4G LTE USB Adapter into your computer to get Internet access anywhere you can receive an LTE signal. It’s also backward compatible with an HSPA, GSM, GPRS, or EDGE data signal. The DWM-222 also has an integrated antenna for a connection that is consistent and reliable,  whether you’re working from home and needed reliable Internet, in a coffee shop, or attending a business meeting.

The DWM-222 is a true plug-and-play device with drivers built right into the adaptor, making installation both fast and simple. It can be used on notebooks and netbooks without a CD/DVD drive – you simply plug it into a USB port and the drivers install automatically, getting you up and running in no time. D-Link’s Connection Manager software is also freely provided, so you can send and receive SMS messages without downloading any additional software.

The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter is small and slim enough to carry around in your purse or pocket. It features a microSD card reader for optional removable storage up to 32 GB, allowing you to always have your files and contacts on hand. With no batteries, cables, or additional hardware required, you can truly take it with you wherever you go.

With D-Link’s DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot you can create your own 4G hotspot anywhere. You can then easily share this high-speed portable mobile Wi-Fi hotspot with devices you choose, like laptops, tablets and phones. You can connect up to 32 Wi-Fi devices anywhere, with fast 4G LTE speeds. 

It’s an ideal travel companion for family holidays, business trips, and meetups, but also for use, when working from home, as a robust network hub powered by your work SIM, independent of any disruptive network traffic from your home network. Its reliable, long-lasting battery also means your private 4G LTE hotspot lasts up to 14 hours between charges.

The DWR-933 is conveniently unlocked so will take any USIM or micro-SIM card and CAT 6 LTE technology provides rapid download speeds of up to 300Mbps, upload speeds up to 50 Mbps, and you also get 1200 Mbps combined speeds over Wi-Fi by using two dedicated Wi-Fi bands, so you can take full advantage of your carrier’s 4G broadband. In terms of storage capacity, you can easily share up to 64GB of files by using the built-in micro-SD card slot (card not included).

The DWR-933 works as a an 4G-powered modem. It sports Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) which means adding a new WPS device to your Wi-Fi network is easy, you simply tap the WPS button, followed by the WPS button on your new device, and you’re connected.

It’s easy to charge the DWR-933 by connecting it directly to your computer’s USB port via the supplied USB Type-A to Micro-Type-A cable.

The DWR-933 also provides a built-in firewall for a safer and more secure network. It’s always protected with a customisable password, so you can share your private hotspot only with people you trust. The active firewall helps keep your network safe, while using WPA/WPA2 Wi-Fi encryption ensures your traffic is always protected against eavesdropping and unauthorised access.

The DWR-933 enables instant connectivity anywhere there is a mobile signal. This small and portable device weighs only 120g, and the round-edged design smoothly fits into pockets and laptop bags whilst the OLED screen gives you important information including signal strength, roaming status, carrier, number of clients, and battery status at a glance.

The DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter and DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot are available now from D-Link’s local NZ and AU websites, as well as from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries. 

The devices retail at NZ$129.99/AUD$99.95 for the DWM-222 4G LTE USB Adapter and NZ$249.99/AUD$249.95 for the DWR-933 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi Fi Hotspot. 

Related stories:
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
Dig deeper:
D-Link Wi-fi Wireless networks
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Story image
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Story image
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Story image
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Story image
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Story image
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Story image
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Top security tips for online shoppers
Shoppers should follow these tips to guard against being cheated and defrauded when shopping online. More
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
Game review: Godfall (PS5)
This game arguably has the best graphics that you will see on the PS5 thus far. More
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
More stories