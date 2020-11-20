f5-nz logo
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit Wi-fi routers

20 Nov 2020
Darren Price
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new models in its line of mesh gigabit Wi-Fi Routers – the AC1750 Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh Router DIR-1750 and the AC2100 Gigabit Router DIR-2150.

The new D-Link Mesh Wi-Fi Routers work with D-Link Mesh Extenders to make overall home Wi-Fi performance more efficient. The mesh solution used by D-Link Routers enables the new Routers to create and maintain a single, personalised home network. The result is a Wi-Fi network with expanded coverage to meet connectivity needs.

Each router comes equipped with MU-MIMO technology. This is complemented by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, including voice control capability, satisfying smart homeowners who want to manage devices using network commands. 

Users can also manage these new routers on any Android and iOS smartphone or tablet where they can enable profile-based parental controls to create unique user network access on devices to set schedules, limit Internet access and more.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon says, “Today's households want a Wi-Fi Router that combines superior performance and cutting-edge features without breaking the bank. These two new D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh Gigabit Routers allow users to enjoy coverage to match their increasing number of high-bandwidth devices. Easy setup and management via the D-Link Wi-Fi App and comprehensive parental controls all reinforce our commitment to providing consumers with safe, secure and best-in-class networking."

The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.

DIR-1750 AC1750 Mesh Gigabit Wi-Fi Router:

  • AC1750 speeds up to 450Mbps (2.4GHz) + 1300Mbps (5GHz)
  • MU-MIMO technology sends data to more devices simultaneously
  • Features industry-standard Wi-Fi certified EasyMesh
  • Gigabit Ethernet Internet (WAN) port ready for high-speed Internet connections
  • 4 Gigabit ports provide up to 1000 Mbps each to wired devices
  • IPv6 ready 
  • Supports the latest WPA3 wireless encryption standard
  • Profile-based parental controls make it easier to control kids' online activities
  • Works with the Google Assistant and Alexa

DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router:

  • AC2100 speeds up to 300 Mbps (2.4GHz) + 1733 Mbps (5GHz)
  • Supports IEEE 802.11ac, 802.11n, 802.11g
  • MU-MIMO technology sends data to more devices simultaneously
  • Supports 802.11k/v mesh smart roaming
  • Supports WPA3 - the latest Wi-Fi security for more protection
  • Smart Connect automatically steers devices to the optimal wireless band
  • Gigabit Ethernet Internet port ready for high-speed internet connection
  • 4 Gigabit ports provide up to 1000 Mbps each to wired devices
  • IPv6 ready
  • Quick VPN wizard to access a remote network
  • D-Link intelligent QoS technology prioritizes important traffic
  • Profile-based parental controls make it easier to control kids' online activities
  • Works with the Google Assistant and Alexa

The DIR-1750 and DIR-2150 Routers are available now from D-link’s local websites and from authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers.  The DIR-1750 has an RRP of AUD$179.95/NZ$199.99 and the DIR-2150 an RRP of AUD$249.95/NZ$279.99. 

