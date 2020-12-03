D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
D-Link A/NZ has launched the DWA-X3000, an AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 that enables you to upgrade your desktop PC to next generation Wi-Fi.
The DWA-X3000 is designed to achieve AX3000 Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology, allowing you to connect to your older devices.
The DWA-X3000 also adds Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to a PC so it can connect to Bluetooth devices without additional adapters.
The DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 connects your computer to a high-speed network and provides a wireless AX connection with superior reception.
Equipped with 1024-QAM, MU-MIMO, OFDMA and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the DWA-X3000 delivers faster and more efficient Wi-Fi reducing latency by up to 75%.
The DWA-X3000 also provides the benefits of PCI Express with a high-bandwidth connection that provides superior performance over the legacy PCI interface.
The AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 can be connected to any PCIe slot in a computer, whether it is an x1, x4, x8, or x16.
The DWA-X3000 is equipped with omni multi-directional high-performance antennas designed for maximum coverage.
It also includes a magnetised antenna base for optimal antenna placement.
The DWA-X3000 also employs security options and supports the latest Wi-Fi security with WPA3 128-bit encryption that allows secure connection to keep intruders out of a network.
The adapter connects a computer to a high-speed network and provides a fast wireless AX connection with superior reception allowing access to a network’s high-speed internet connection while also getting secure access to shared photos, files, music, video, printers and storage.
Key features
- Dual-band technology offers flexibility and versatility depending on connectivity needs
- Latest wireless AX technology delivers maximum performance and reliability
- Convenient PCI Express installation
- IAdds wireless AX capabilities to any computer with a spare PCI Express slot
- AX3000 speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz), 600Mbps (2.4GHz) providing reduced lag
- Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for a PC to connect to Bluetooth devices
- Backwards compatible - Supports all existing Wi-Fi routers and gateways
- Equipped with omni multi-directional high-performance antennas designed for maximum coverage and includes a magnetised antenna base for optimal antenna placement.
- WPA3 - The latest 128-bit industry-standard Wi-Fi encryption helps provide more protection for your network and connected devices
The DWA-X3000 is available now at an RRP of AU$149.95/NZ$179.99.