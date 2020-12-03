D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1

D-Link A/NZ has launched the DWA-X3000, an AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 that enables you to upgrade your desktop PC to next generation Wi-Fi.

The DWA-X3000 is designed to achieve AX3000 Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology, allowing you to connect to your older devices.

The DWA-X3000 also adds Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to a PC so it can connect to Bluetooth devices without additional adapters.

The DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 connects your computer to a high-speed network and provides a wireless AX connection with superior reception.

Equipped with 1024-QAM, MU-MIMO, OFDMA and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the DWA-X3000 delivers faster and more efficient Wi-Fi reducing latency by up to 75%.

The DWA-X3000 also provides the benefits of PCI Express with a high-bandwidth connection that provides superior performance over the legacy PCI interface.

The AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 can be connected to any PCIe slot in a computer, whether it is an x1, x4, x8, or x16.

The DWA-X3000 is equipped with omni multi-directional high-performance antennas designed for maximum coverage.

It also includes a magnetised antenna base for optimal antenna placement.

The DWA-X3000 also employs security options and supports the latest Wi-Fi security with WPA3 128-bit encryption that allows secure connection to keep intruders out of a network.

The adapter connects a computer to a high-speed network and provides a fast wireless AX connection with superior reception allowing access to a network’s high-speed internet connection while also getting secure access to shared photos, files, music, video, printers and storage.

Key features

Dual-band technology offers flexibility and versatility depending on connectivity needs

Latest wireless AX technology delivers maximum performance and reliability

Convenient PCI Express installation

IAdds wireless AX capabilities to any computer with a spare PCI Express slot

AX3000 speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz), 600Mbps (2.4GHz) providing reduced lag

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for a PC to connect to Bluetooth devices

Backwards compatible - Supports all existing Wi-Fi routers and gateways

Equipped with omni multi-directional high-performance antennas designed for maximum coverage and includes a magnetised antenna base for optimal antenna placement.

WPA3 - The latest 128-bit industry-standard Wi-Fi encryption helps provide more protection for your network and connected devices

The DWA-X3000 is available now at an RRP of AU$149.95/NZ$179.99.