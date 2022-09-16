D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions

D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, with the company saying that it is the newest and fastest of the Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems.

The product will come with the option of a 2-pack (M32-2PK) or 3-pack (M32-3PK) system and features the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

New technology elements are said to deliver the next generation of network speeds and capacity that are essential for modern-day applications such as high-quality multi-player gaming, Virtual Reality and 4K Ultra High-definition video streaming.



Users of the new D-Link M32 Mesh Systems will also be able to experience dual-band AX3200 802.11AX combined wireless speeds of up to 3.2Gbps. At the same time, 1024-QAM will boost throughput to devices by up to 25% and 160MHz contiguous channel width to give even more bandwidth to individual devices.

In addition to better coverage, higher performance, and more concurrent clients supported, the D-Link EAGLE PRO AI M32 also supports D-Link's advanced parental controls and provides wider visibility and control over a home network via the EAGLE PRO AI app.



According to D-Link, with the new M32 Mesh System, users can experience faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds and a Personal AI Assistant. The assistant can send reports, continuously monitor traffic, and provide suggestions to keep a network working at optimal conditions. Combined with an AI Mesh Optimiser, AI Beamforming technology will be able to provide better Mesh Wi-Fi throughout the home environment.

The technology also makes it easier to add more coverage. From single-level apartments to multi-storey houses and extending to backyard pools and garden decks - additional EAGLE PRO AI M32 nodes provide more Mesh network coverage, helping eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones.

Voice control support via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant also means users can find out which devices are connected, which schedules have been created, and the ability to check login credentials and reboot the system without using their hands. There is also the option to easily enable Internet access for guests by using the Wi-Fi Guest Zone, as well as to visually block any unknown devices.

The M32 Mesh Series is also said to have a secure focus, with WPA3 Wi-Fi security standard included which encrypts traffic and protects the wireless network from outside threats.

Ethernet cables can also connect directly to the M32 Mesh System for immediate wired connections at Gigabit speeds for Smart TVs and Consoles that tend to be in a fixed location.

There are also more efficient setup options as a result of the company's free EAGLE PRO AI app. The app gives users control over the Wi-Fi network with a personal AI Assistant.