D-Link launches new G415 Smart Router as part of EAGLE PRO AI range

D-Link A/NZ has announced the launch of its new G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router as part of the new EAGLE PRO AI Series.

The company says the router will provide customers with high-speed and flexible mobile broadband and allow better connectivity and overall satisfaction.

The router will allow users to use their mobile carrier's SIM card to share their 3G and 4G mobile network access through a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 network or any of its three Gigabit ports.

There will also be the inclusion of LTE CAT 4 support, allowing users to download at up to 150Mbps and enabling 4K streaming without having a fixed broadband connection.

EAGLE PRO AI capabilities are also present, and by using the EAGLE PRO AI App, the G415 analyses traffic and optimises the home network through its AI Engine and provides extra functionality.

The products AI Wi-Fi Optimiser continuously scans and monitors the network to keep users connected to the best Wi-Fi channel, while an AI Mesh Optimiser uses AI-enhanced Beamforming Technology to create better Wi-Fi results.

An AI Traffic Optimiser also automatically prioritises and allocates bandwidth to different applications and provides users with feedback on which devices are causing congestion.

A significant focus has also been placed on the useful nature of AI, and the AI assistant technology has been implemented to keep users updated on the network quality, and AI Parental Control provides more customisation and flexibility so parents can manage their children's online activities.

The G415 is also said to bring all the benefits of Wi-Fi 6, including the expansion of the Wi-Fi band from 80MHz to 160MHz. This doubles the channel width and creates a faster connection between the router and the device.

Target Wake Time (TWT) technology also schedules connected devices to be awake or asleep during designated time periods, therefore easing power consumption and reducing network congestion.

Another new customer care feature included is the introduction of Health Mode, which enables users to schedule Wi-Fi transmission hours to reduce possible effects of electromagnetic radiation, help maintain a balanced family lifestyle and conserve energy.

"The G415 is part of the EAGLE PRO AI Series, a first of its kind Wi-Fi solution that empowers users to embrace the new stay-at-home culture and reimagine the home Wi-Fi experience," says the company.

"Whether for video conferencing, 4K streaming, or high-quality gaming, D-Link's EAGLE PRO AI Series provides faster, more secure and more reliable connectivity."

The router has an RRP of AUD$299.95.