D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection

D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. The camera slots into D-Link’s mydlink security and home automation eco-system.

The DCS-8300LHV2 can capture video in Full HD 1080p with a 120-degree field of view. The camera also features 360-degree manually adjustable positioning and 5 metres of night vision so that users see everything, even in the dark. The kit comes with fixings for wall or ceiling mounting.

The intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. The DCS-8300LHV2 also provides enhanced sound and motion detection as well as two-way audio with its built-in microphone and speaker so that users can make their presence felt even when they’re not at home. These advanced features make life more convenient for users who want to monitor their home and keep loved ones safe.

The camera can utilise WPA3 for Wi-Fi connectivity, the most advanced Wi-Fi Alliance security standard available, this ensures greater privacy throughout users’ devices and networks. The camera also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Quick and easy setup is ensured with its built-in Bluetooth Low Energy technology, and support for IPv6 means that the DCS-8300LHV2 is compatible with the next generation of Internet standards.

Video can be stored via D-Link’s mydlink cloud service as well as on a microSD card (max 256GB). Cloud storage allows the playback of recordings and downloading footage to your mobile device from anywhere, anytime through the Internet.

The DCS-8300LHV2 works seamlessly with the free mydlink app that has enriched features and increased usability. Users that already own D-Link cameras and home automation equipment will find that the DCS-8300LHV2 fits straight into their system.

The mydlink app includes Smart Bluetooth Setup and the ability to turn on or off multiple devices and automation rules at once with “Scenes”. The app also features a simplified setup wizard, clear device controls, scheduling and intuitive automation, and a simple, easy-to-view timeline for videos and events.

Support for ONVIF Profile S lets you easily record video streams to your ONVIF compliant NVR, VMS, or NAS system for centralized viewing or continuous, 24/7 recording. Not only that, but you can also use an ONVIF compliant device to control your camera’s setting without using the mydlink app.

D-Link considers user privacy to be their top priority and as such mydlink Cloud is TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages, demonstrating compliance with global regulatory standards and privacy policies. The mydlink app privacy mode is also simple and easy to use.

The DCS-8300LHV2 HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection is available now from D-Link’s website (RRP AUD$129.95/NZ$149.99) and from all authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers in both countries.