D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection

D-Link Australia New Zealand has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection.

According to the manufacturer, the intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter.

Not only does the DCS-8300LHV2 capture video in Full HD 1080p with a 120-degree field of view, it also features 360-degree adjustable positioning and 5 metres of night vision so that users see everything, even in the dark.

DCS-8300LHV2

According to D-Link A.NZ, the DCS-8300LHV2 provides enhanced sound and motion detection as well as two-way audio with its built-in microphone and speaker so that users can make their presence felt even when they are not at home.

"These advanced features make life more convenient for users who want to monitor their home and loved ones and keep them safe," the company says.

Additional features include support for WPA3, the very latest in W-Fi security technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, plus support for ONVIF Profile S. Quick and easy setup is ensured with its built-in BLE technology, and support for IPv6 means that the DCS-8300LHV2 is compatible with the next generation of internet standards.

The DCS-8300LHV2 works seamlessly with the free mydlink app that has enriched features and increased usability. The mydlink app includes Smart Bluetooth Setup and the ability to turn on or off multiple devices and automation rules at once with Scenes. The app also features a simplified setup wizard, clear device controls, scheduling and intuitive automation and a simple, easy-to-view timeline for videos and events.

"D-Link considers user privacy to be our top priority and as such mydlink Cloud is TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages, demonstrating compliance with global regulatory standards and privacy policies," D-Link says.

"The mydlink app privacy mode is also simple and easy to use."

The DCS-8300LHV2 is available now from www.dlink.co.nz with a recommended retail price of NZ$149.99 and www.dlink.com.au with a recommended retail price of AUD$129.95. It will also be available from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

D-Link has designed, developed and manufactured award-winning networking, wireless, video surveillance, storage and home automation solutions for more than 31 years.

"As a global leader in connectivity, D-Link is transforming business networks and equipping businesses to operate more efficiently. It is also a key enabler of the smart home, making it easy and affordable for people around the world to monitor, automate and control their home from anywhere, anytime using their smartphone or tablet," the company says.

D-Links extensive ranges of innovative, high-performing and intuitive technologies are available for both businesses and consumers through its global network of channel and retail partners and service providers