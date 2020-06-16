D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, designed to support smart home technologies.

The DIR-X1560 provides combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and a simple way to upgrade an existing home network to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.

The DIR-X1560 offers dual-band Wi-Fi with up to four simultaneous streams, which allows 4K streaming, gaming or video calls simultaneously.

The router also comes equipped with new technologies to enhance connectivity.

These include 1024 QAM to boost throughput to all connected devices by up to 25% and 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth.

It has built-in power amplifiers and includes beamforming features to increase a Wi-Fi network’s reach and minimise blackspots.

All this functionality combined together creates up to four times greater capacity and makes connectivity 38% faster.

The DIR-X1560 features Multiple-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), a signature element of Wi-Fi 6.

OFDMA provides exceptional capacity by splitting a channel into four sub-channels and supports faster bandwidth and connectivity distribution to devices, eliminating congestion and network queues.

It supports voice assistant capabilities, allowing users to enable or disable Wi-Fi access, check log-in credentials or reboot the system via voice-enabled smart speakers using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Easy to set up, users can access how-to guides to install their new Router via D-Link’s dedicated app.

Once installed, users are provided with management tools and parental control features that allow them to tailor network access.

Key features:

Wi-Fi 6 technology

Speeds up to 1.5Gbps (1200 Mbps on the 5GHz band and 300 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band)

Dual-Band Wi-Fi with up to 4 simultaneous streams

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency

Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) prioritises network traffic to minimise the impact of busy bandwidth

Increases the battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology

Supports the latest 128-bit industry-standard Wi-Fi encryption

Voice Control

The DIR-X1560 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$249.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$279.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

Last month, D-LInk released a thermal scanning and facial recognition camera into the A/NZ market.

The DCS-9500T Dual Vision Thermal Camera-based Temperature Measuring System that measures up to 30 simultaneous temperature checks within 30ms, allowing for the surveillance of large public spaces such as airports, hospitals, schools, child care facilities, offices, shopping centres, public transport hubs and more.