f5-nz logo
Story image

DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats

25 Nov 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.

CERT NZ today released figures from its Quarterly report, which analysed incidents reported between 1 July and 30 September 2020.

CERT NZ received 2610 incident reports during the quarter, a 33% increase compared to the same quarter last year - but also a 255% increase compared to the relatively quiet Q2 2020.

Most of the incident reports were related to phishing and credential harvesting (1064 reports); malware (886 reports); scams and fraud (423 reports); and unauthorised access (112 reports).

The $6.4 million figure isn’t too surprising to CERT NZ director Rob Pope, who says that there has been a spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware attacks, and scams over the last three months.  

One of those DDoS campaigns took down the NZX and Metservice websites, and even privacy company websites belonging to firms including Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

Another malware nasty was the return of Emotet, which accounted for a 34% increase in the number of malware attacks compared to the previous quarter. The Emotet malware is spread via email attachments. Users who open the attachment will let the malware into their systems, which then steal data, passwords and other sensitive information.

“Email is widely used and trusted both in business and our personal lives. This, unfortunately, makes it an easy target for cyber attackers who are looking to make a quick buck,” says CERT NZ’s Director Rob Pope.

There was also a massive surge in business email compromise (BEC) scams, which rose 101% from Q2 and caused $944,000 in direct financial losses.

In one example, a New Zealand company in the wholesale trade sector fell victim to a BEC attack. The CEO’s email account, which had previously been compromised in a phishing campaign, was used to create email filters and divert invoice payments. The attacker stole $180,000 from the firm. The payment was not recovered.

The Q3 Highlights report also includes a section on changes to New Zealand’s Privacy Act, which come into effect on 1 December.

“The upcoming changes are a timely reminder to check your business or organisation’s databases and make sure you’re doing all you can to secure customer information,” the report notes.

The advice for keeping computers, networks, and devices secure remains the same: 

“Updating your operating systems and software, having long strong unique passwords, and installing antivirus software can go a long way to help keep you secure online,” says Pope.

If you or your organisation experiences a cybersecurity incident contact CERT NZ at www.cert.govt.nz, or call 0800 CERT NZ (0800 2378 69), Monday to Friday, 7am – 7pm.

Related stories:
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
2020's nastiest malware revealed
Average person has 100 passwords - study
Dig deeper:
CERT NZ Cybersecurity DDoS Malware business email compromise
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
Story image
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Story image
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Story image
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Story image
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
More stories