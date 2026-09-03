Dell adds 14S laptop and two Alienware OLED monitors

Dell has expanded its consumer hardware range with the Dell 14S laptop and two Alienware OLED gaming monitors covering 4K and competitive gaming applications.

The company is positioning the 14S as a more affordable alternative to the XPS 13. Its monitor range now includes the Alienware AW3226Q, a 32-inch 4K OLED model priced at USD $699, and the Alienware AW2527HX, a 25-inch 560Hz QD-OLED monitor developed with Team Liquid.

Laptop range

The Dell 14S uses a three-piece aluminium design and has a starting weight of 1.15 kilograms. Its thickness ranges from 12.21 millimetres to 13.5 millimetres, depending on the configuration.

Customers can choose from linen, dusty rose, washed denim and velvet green finishes. Dell said the colours are intended to give buyers more options beyond traditional laptop finishes.

The laptop runs on Series 3 Intel Core processors. Available options include the six-core Intel Core 5 320, which provides up to 4.6GHz performance and a 16 TOPS neural processing unit. The Intel Core 7 350 reaches up to 4.8GHz and includes a 17 TOPS NPU.

Memory options are 8GB or 16GB of onboard LPDDR5x memory. Storage configurations range from a 256GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive to 1TB. The laptop uses integrated Intel graphics and can be supplied with Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro.

The 14-inch display uses a 16:10 aspect ratio. The standard panel has a 1920 by 1200 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness. A 2880 by 1800 panel raises the refresh rate to 120Hz and brightness to 450 nits. Both options cover 100% of the sRGB colour range.

The laptop includes a 61.2Wh integrated battery and a 65-watt USB-C power adapter. Dell is targeting up to 21 hours of battery life, although actual performance will depend on the configuration, software and operating conditions.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, depending on the wireless card. The laptop has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports supporting DisplayPort and power delivery, one HDMI 1.4 port and a universal audio jack. Camera options include a 2-megapixel RGB camera or an RGB and infrared model for Windows Hello.

"For those who prioritize portability, reliable performance, expressive design, and accessible pricing, the Dell 14S delivers a compelling combination," said Matt McGowan, Head of Product, Dell Technologies.

Dell plans to offer the laptop globally, with release timing varying between regions. Pricing will be disclosed closer to availability later in 2026.

4K display

The Alienware AW3226Q uses a flat 31.5-inch RGB stripe tandem OLED panel with a resolution of 3840 by 2160. It has a native refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a grey-to-grey response time of 0.03 milliseconds.

The panel provides 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and factory-calibrated Delta E accuracy below two. Typical brightness is rated at 250 nits, rising to a peak HDR brightness of 1,000 nits at a 3% average picture level.

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision. Its variable refresh rate technologies include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and VESA AdaptiveSync.

Two HDMI 2.1 ports support the full 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also includes DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-A, USB-B and USB-C connections. Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes are available.

Dell has included height, tilt and swivel adjustment. The panel can also be attached to a 100mm by 100mm VESA mount. A pixel-level algorithm monitors image retention, and the three-year warranty includes OLED burn-in coverage.

The Alienware AW3226Q will be priced at USD $699 when it becomes available later in 2026.

Esports model

The Alienware AW2527HX is a 25-inch Full HD QD-OLED monitor designed for competitive gaming. Its 560Hz refresh rate is the highest offered on an Alienware monitor.

The display combines a 0.03-millisecond grey-to-grey response time with DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR 13.5. The connection operates without display stream compression, which avoids the additional processing associated with compressed video transmission.

Its QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour space and has Delta E accuracy below two. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 and uses RGB stripe subpixels. A matte anti-glare coating is intended for bright rooms and tournament environments.

"We co-created this monitor with Team Liquid, one of the most decorated esports organizations in the world," said McGowan.

The monitor has a telescopic stand offering 155 millimetres of height adjustment and up to 45 degrees of rear tilt. A small rotatable base creates space for angled keyboard placement. An esports button switches between 4:3 and 3:2 aspect ratios, while a rear hanger provides storage for a headset.

Dell has added a pixel-level burn-in mitigation algorithm and a graphite sheet to disperse heat from the panel. The AW2527HX is covered by a three-year warranty that includes OLED burn-in. Pricing and availability are due to be disclosed in the first quarter of 2027.