Dell
Open Source
Telecommunications
CSPs
RAN
Marvell
Cloud-native development
Growth

Dell announces new solutions for the open telecom ecosystem

By Ryan Morris-Reade
Today

Dell Technologies has introduced new telecommunications solutions and services to bolster the open telecom ecosystem.

The company says this will help communications service providers (CSPs) affordably ramp their transformation to open, cloud-native networks. The telecommunications industry's growing open ecosystem gives CSPs more choice in their technologies and partners as they modernise to cloud-native networks. Dell says CSPs need the various technologies of this open ecosystem to work together seamlessly to offer differentiated edge services and reduce costs. 

"Communications service providers are changing how they build and deploy open networks, establishing the foundation on which they can develop and deliver innovative services to capture the edge opportunity," says Dell Technologies, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dennis Hoffman.

"Our expanded telecom solutions portfolio brings the open ecosystem together for network operators, giving them the simplicity and reliability they need to modernise their networks and monetise new services."

 Dell aims to remove complexity and speed modern network deployments with its Dell Telecom Cloud Foundation, Dell Open RAN Accelerator and new telecom solutions and lab capabilities.

"CSPs are increasingly evaluating Virtual & Open RAN technologies that offer improved performance and efficiency," says Dell Technologies head of telecom, Asia Pacific & Japan, Sam Saba.

"With today's announcement, we're putting Dell at the centre of the Open RAN ecosystem. Moreover, our new telecom solutions and lab capabilities are designed to enable CSPs to modernise their networks, monetise new services, and fulfil their cloud-native ambitions."

Dell Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation speeds network modernisation and business growth

The Dell Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation is a turnkey, end-to-end network infrastructure solution that helps CSPs build and deploy open, cloud-native networks faster with lower cost and complexity. The Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation includes Dell hardware, Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator management software and the CSPs' choice of integrated telecom cloud software platforms, including Red Hat, VMware and Wind River.

Dell is adding new Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator Modules to its software, giving CSPs the ability to deploy and manage the entire cloud foundation stack lifecycle. Once implemented, CSPs will have a scalable cloud foundation spanning core, edge and RAN for their open hardware and software environment with the flexibility to design and deploy open network functions and differentiated edge services. 

Dell and Marvell collaborate on new hardware to accelerate Open RAN

Developed in collaboration with Marvell, the Dell Open RAN Accelerator Card is a new in-line 5G Layer 1 processing card for vRAN and Open RAN solutions. Designed for Dell PowerEdge and other x86-based servers, the PCIe accelerator card brings the same Marvell OCTEON Fusion technology and performance of today's leading 5G radio networks to the Open RAN ecosystem. CSPs can have better-performing systems that lower cost and power consumption, allowing them to affordably scale high performing, modern radio access networks with an open architecture approach.

"Marvell is delighted to partner with Dell Technologies to enable an open, virtualised 5G RAN architecture that delivers advanced features and performance built on our proven OCTEON Fusion platform," says Marvell executive vice president, Processors Business Unit, Raj Singh.

"The new Dell Open RAN Accelerator Card is an innovative no-compromise, cloud-native, in-line, Open RAN Layer 1 acceleration solution that addresses the shortcomings of existing vRAN alternatives."

Vodafone Open RAN RF and digital platform development manager, Andy Dunkin, says, "We're pleased to see Dell Technologies and Marvell come together to innovate and create technologies that will enhance Open RAN platform capability and vendor diversity for operators. The promise of virtualised Open RAN platforms will be enhanced with the Dell Open Ran Accelerator Card that should offer network operators like Vodafone a less costly and more efficient path to Open RAN."

 


 

