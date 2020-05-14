f5-nz logo
Story image

Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops

14 May 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

The XPS 17 includes a virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display to make it smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops available today.

The XPS 17 features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with Max-Q design. 

The thermal design gives it and increased fan airflow to keep it running during demanding projects.

The redesigned XPS 15 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance-class laptop.

It includes a larger 16:10 display and new up-firing speakers.

It also comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, plus a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics with Max-Q design and up to 25-hour battery life.

The XPS 15 and 17 are crafted from two pieces of CNC machined aluminium to reduce weight and increase durability. A new hinge makes room for the 4-sided InfinityEdge display.

100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCI P3 colour gamut delivers saturated, bright and accurate colour

4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution is an optional extra and the XPS equipped with Eyesafe display technology reduces harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colour.

Designed into the new XPS is MaxxAudio Pro by Waves, the suite of studio-quality audio and voice optimisations.

The small HD webcam at the top of the display is paired with top-mounted mics that include echo cancellation and noise reduction.

The XPS family features Windows Hello – a fingerprint reader built into the power button – to unlock the PC without a password.

They are the first-ever laptops featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. 

On headphones, Waves Nx can track your head movement to align the direction of sound to your visual point-of-view, and on speakers, Nx head-tracking adjusts to suit where you are seated.

Dell has set a goal of using 100% sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material. 

The XPS family is packaged without foam or single-use plastic bags and you can toss the entire XPS box in the recycling bin since it contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials and recycled corrugate.

Dell Mobile Connect enables integration between an XPS PC and a smartphone. 

Android and iOS users can make calls, send texts, mirror a phone screen, get notifications and drag and drop files between a phone and XPS. Dell Mobile Connect is available to download for free from the Microsoft Store.

Dell Technologies supports its customers with 24/7 phone support, automated issues detection or onsite service after remote diagnosis.

XPS 15, starting at $3,699 AUD / $3,999 NZD and available from mid-May.

XPS 17, starting at $3,299 AUD / $3,599 NZD and available from mid-June.

Related stories:
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Dig deeper:
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Story image
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
Story image
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Story image
Trend Micro: COVID-19 related malware and spam on the rise
“The shift to remote working has been a huge change for many businesses, as they have had to quickly adopt new technology and processes, which in turn has made many vulnerable to cyber-attacks."More
Story image
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Story image
Microsoft unveils suite of new Surface offerings
The Surface Go, Surface Book and Surface Headphones, among others, have been revamped and will be available later this month.More
Story image
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Story image
Fitbit begins study to determine if devices can detect heart irregularities
The research aims to have its devices detect atrial fibrillation, which is the most common form of heart irregularity and drastically increases the risk of stroke.More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Story image
Game review: Trials of Mana gets a remake
It seems as if Square Enix listened to the negative feedback in order to improve the quality of this new game. More
Story image
EXCLUSIVE: Get the scoop on what eSIM tech means for NZ
Everything you need to know about what eSIM is, how it is used, and what Spark and Vodafone have to say about where it’s going.More
Story image
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
Story image
Nintendo's profits soar, but analysts fear slowdown on the horizon
Operating profit skyrocketed 41% year-on-year for the financial year ending March 31, helped by its release of the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons..More
Story image
Charging infrastructure: The key for electric vehicle take-off
The global EV charging infrastructure market will reach $40 billion per year by 2030.More
Story image
DJI releases state of the art commercial drone
DJI engineered this all-in-one solution for precise aerial inspections and data collection missions.More
Story image
Google to demand two-factor authentication across Nest accounts
Google is cracking down on authentication protocols for its popular line of connected devices, Google Nest.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Consumers putting convenience over security due to COVID-19 restrictions
Consumers are not taking the necessary precautions to protect their online identity.More
Story image
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Story image
Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans
The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past.More
Story image
Thriving in lockdown: Video game market to hit US$160 billion this year
The video gaming industry will see a yea-on-year growth in revenue of 9.3 overall - primarily due to lockdown restrictions keeping people isolated and bored.More
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
Story image
Track and trace app must be mandatory to all visitors into NZ
A mandatory track and trace app must be made available to all visitors into New Zealand, says Jupl co-founder Sir Ray Avery.More
Story image
Half of employees watch adult content on devices they use for work
According to a new report from Kaspersky, 51% of remote workers who started to watch more pornography admit they did so on the same devices they use for work-related purposes.More
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Sony announces the WF-SP800N Sport headphones
Promising a battery life of up to nine hours between charges, you will likely want to keep wearing them after your workout, especially when you see some of their noise-cancelling features.More
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
“Recent events, and being under lockdown, have been truly unprecedented times and it’s not surprising to see that reflected in the way Kiwis have been using their broadband."More
Hands-on review: ROG STRIX Go 2.4 - this all-purpose headset has it all
With the ROG STRIX Go 2.4, you virtually own two completely different headsets for the price of one, and switch simply by attaching the 3.5mm cable. More
HTC’s Vive Sync VR meeting app enters open beta
Forget Zoom, Vive Sync is the future of online meetings.More
VPN provider Hide My Ass promises no more user logging
"We see taking such steps as important for us to maintain our fight against censorship."More
NZ-made virtual vet nurse launches to help struggling vets
The Virtual Vet Nurse – named Sophie – is a conversational chatbot developed with Kiwi-grown technology, and is being launched this week free of charge ‘for the next couple of months’.More
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
D-Link A/NZ launches EasyMesh COVR-1102 mesh system
The kit is one of the world’s first Wi-Fi Alliance certified EasyMesh home and home office mesh router systems. More
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Support for InternetNZ's digital inclusion plan gathers momentum
Twenty organisations from across New Zealand have pledged their support for a digital inclusion plan. The plan was submitted to Government last week.More
More stories