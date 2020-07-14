Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors

Dell has announced a new XPS Desktop, adding to the XPS family, and new S-Series monitors.

XPS Desktop

The XPS Desktop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core (up to i9K) Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics.

The new desktop is a smaller form factor than previous generations (19L vs. 24L) and offers expandability options with a tool-less chassis.

It includes up to a 500W power supply to support up to 225W graphics, four storage bays and three expansion slots.

It is engineered with open architecture to maximise performance and airflow. Thermals are enhanced with voltage regulator cooling, strategic venting placement and high RPM fans to maintain adequate airflow.

For hobbyist content creators, the desktop is designed and validated as part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program and backed by NVIDIA Studio drivers.

To make the selection process easy, configurations labelled as “Creator Edition” have been carefully chosen for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills.

Taking cues from fan favourite design elements of the new XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17, the XPS Desktop features a modern and minimalist design in the Night Sky colour.

S-series monitors

The S-series monitors feature a sleek new design in Platinum Silver, available in sizes from 27” to 32” with integrated speakers, 99% sRGB colour coverage and AMD FreeSync technology.

The Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS) comes equipped with dual 5W speakers.

The Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS) and Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS) feature IPS technology for vibrant colours across any angle.

Finally – and for the first time ever – Dell Premium Panel Exchange is now available on the new S-series monitors during the limited hardware warranty period to ensure bright pixels do not distract from your viewing experience.

Comprehensive support

Here are the software, support and services that complete the Dell experience.

24/7 phone support, automated issues detection and onsite service after remote diagnosis.

Dell Mobile Connect to integrate your PC with your smartphone. Both Android and iOS users can now make calls, send texts, fully mirror your phone screen to use your apps, and get notifications and drag and drop files between your phone and Dell device.

G5 Gaming Desktop and XPS 15 in frost

Last month, the new G5 Gaming Desktop was announced which is now available for purchase today.

This gaming-first PC was designed for gamers of all levels and offers strong performance and smoother gameplay with Intel’s new 10th Gen Core CPUs.

You can enjoy 1080p gaming with quick responsiveness through VR-capable NVIDIA GeForce®GTX/RTX or AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics cards.

The new XPS 15 will offer an additional colour variant -- frost machined aluminium with arctic white woven glass palm rest across select configurations, available this winter.

Pricing and availability