Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming

Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.

Fortress Melbourne, which will span more than 2700 square metres and include an arena with seating for 200 people, is being built in the Emporium Melbourne shopping centre.

The arena will support esports players, gamers and fans as part of a wider community

The lounge will include more than 150 Alienware Aurora R9 gaming PCs in the new Legend ID design with liquid cooling, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 and 2070 SUPER GPUs, and Dell Pro Support services provided for all devices.

Fortress Melbourne will also feature a mix of Alienware 27 and 34 gaming monitors with Legend ID design, RGB keyboards, gaming mice and headsets, offering gamers the best in class game performance.

“We want Fortress Melbourne to become the go-to venue for all Australian gamers, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with Dell Technologies,” says Fortress Australia CEO Jon Satterley.

“By having our venue equipped with Alienware’s powerful gaming PCs and peripherals, as well as infrastructure from Dell Technologies, gamers of all skill levels will be able to experience the best gaming equipment in the world.”

Dell Technologies A/NZ general manager of consumer and small business, Ben Jackson, points to the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) Digital Australia 2020 Report, two out of three Australians play video games.

“Melbourne is at the epicentre of this growing community as it’s home to PAX Australia and the Melbourne Esports Open. We’re passionate about making Australia’s esports scene the best it can be, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Fortress Melbourne. We believe that the venue will become the unofficial home for professional and casual gamers alike.”

On the business side of things, Dell will also support the facility’s IT infrastructure with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. These will ensure the smooth and secure running of the corporate operations as well as the PC Gaming services.

Other IT products include Dell EMC SC Series storage, providing multi-media support for gaming streaming services and Dell EMC N-Series & S-Series networking for high availability and low latency that is critical to the gaming industry.

“By creating a professional-grade esports facility that’s open to the public, Dell Technologies is proud to be in the driver’s seat and lead our local gaming community’s exciting transformation. The response from gamers across the country has been amazing and Australia is set to see more world-class esports and gaming venues emerge in the years to come,” concludes Jackson.