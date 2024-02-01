Dell launches AI-powered intelligent headsets for hybrid work

In acknowledgment of the key role effective communication plays in the contemporary workforce, coupled with the influence of AI on workplace modalities, Dell Technologies is investing in its peripheral products, evolving with changing demands of hybrid work. With an overall emphasis on enhanced employee experience, Dell understands that productivity relies on more than just a PC. A cohesive ecosystem across peripherals, software, support, and services is necessary to make work as efficient as possible.

In line with its strategy, Dell has announced the introduction of its new range of Dell intelligent headsets. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, the headsets feature superior noise cancellation capabilities, making them a reliable solution for all-day conferencing. Both comfortable and durable, the headsets are available in wireless and wired models, catering to different customer preferences.

Defining a new standard of audio experience, Dell's most intelligent wireless and wired headsets in their class, the Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset (WL5024) and Dell Pro Wired ANC Headset (WH5024), use built-in AI-driven noise-cancellation microphones. These mics pick up and filter out background noises, providing focused, clear communication. Armed with AI-driven technology, they use robust AI-processing models that deliver intelligent, accurate noise cancellation.

Apart from clear listening, both headsets offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks out unwanted environmental noise, allowing you to concentrate on what you’re listening to. The WL5024 wireless headset takes it a step further with a more sophisticated Hybrid ANC. Offering a combination of feed-forward and feed-back ANC, it provides better noise reduction across a broader spectrum of frequencies.

In addition to advanced technology, convenience features are not to be overlooked. The wireless headsets can be paired with your devices using Dell Pair software, allowing for easy and secure connections. The WL5024 wireless headset incorporates smart sensors that mute conversations when you remove the headset and resumes your call when you put it back on. The WH5024 Pro Wired ANC, on the other hand, boasts easy inline control for common tasks. Calls can be answered or muted by flipping the discreet boom mic up or down. Other features include a sleek design with adjustable leatherette headbands and replaceable memory foam ear cushions.

Additionally, Dell's new headsets exhibit a high level of platform compatibility. Certified for Microsoft Teams (Open Office) and Zoom, they are also compatible with most leading UC platforms. The headsets have met all stringent requirements, including those for suppressing surrounding noise and office conversation from multiple directions. Furthermore, the WL5024 comes with a charging dock to ensure rapid charging. On a full charge, it can provide up to 78 hours of listening time.

Dell Technologies continues to diversify its product offerings with the recent introduction of the Dell Wireless Headset (WL3024) and Dell Wired Headset (WH3024). These headsets are designed around ease of use, making them ideal for consumers seeking a straightforward, dependable solution for everyday work. In addition, Dell plans to expand its lineup further by announcing a high-end addition in the forthcoming months.