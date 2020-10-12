Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system

Dell Technologies has announced a range of new displays and meeting systems aimed at improving the hybrid work experience.

According to IDC research, 81% of employees believe monitors with higher resolution, better ergonomics and colour improve the overall working experience.

Colour accuracy, contrast and precision

The Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) is a professional monitor with 2K mini-LED direct backlit dimming zones where the individually controlled backlight zones on the monitor provide contrast with deep blacks and bright whites.

With what Dell claims is the widest DCI-P3 colour coverage in a professional monitor at 99.8%, 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the 32-inch UltraSharp enables precise and uniform colour reproduction of film and video content.

It includes a built-in Calman Powered colourimeter giving creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.

Eye comfort and screen space

The Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) and Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE) are designed for desk-centric professionals who frequently work with spreadsheets and data-driven tasks

The 24-inch UltraSharp Monitor has a 16:10 aspect ratio and is Dell’s first monitor with ComfortView Plus – a built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains colour accuracy on the screen and minimises blue light emission to optimise eye comfort.

The 16:10 aspect ratio in the InfinityEdge display provides more on-screen real estate.

The 34-inch UltraSharp Monitor features WQHD resolution, 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage and has three-sided ultra-thin borders and built-in dual speakers.

Meeting Space Solutions

Dell’s newest Meeting Space Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms offers a complete group collaboration ecosystem that includes the OptiPlex 7080 Micro running the Teams Room experience on Windows, Dell Large Format Monitors as well as audio and video peripherals.

The system also includes proximity detection and one-touch join.

Magnetic soundbar

The Dell Slim Soundbar (SB521A) attaches magnetically to the bottom of a compatible P-series or 24-inch UltraSharp monitor.

Dell claims it is the world’s slimmest and lightest soundbar with 3.6W speakers and plug and play setup with no software required.

Availability and pricing