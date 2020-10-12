f5-nz logo
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system

12 Oct 2020
Newsdesk
Dell Technologies has announced a range of new displays and meeting systems aimed at improving the hybrid work experience.

 According to IDC research, 81% of employees believe monitors with higher resolution, better ergonomics and colour improve the overall working experience. 

Colour accuracy, contrast and precision

The Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) is a professional monitor with 2K mini-LED direct backlit dimming zones where the individually controlled backlight zones on the monitor provide contrast with deep blacks and bright whites.

With what Dell claims is the widest DCI-P3 colour coverage in a professional monitor at 99.8%, 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the 32-inch UltraSharp enables precise and uniform colour reproduction of film and video content. 

It includes a built-in Calman Powered colourimeter giving creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.  

Eye comfort and screen space

The Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) and Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE) are designed for desk-centric professionals who frequently work with spreadsheets and data-driven tasks

The 24-inch UltraSharp Monitor has a 16:10 aspect ratio and is Dell’s first monitor with ComfortView Plus – a built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains colour accuracy on the screen and minimises blue light emission to optimise eye comfort. 

The 16:10 aspect ratio in the InfinityEdge display provides more on-screen real estate. 

The 34-inch UltraSharp Monitor features WQHD resolution, 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage and has three-sided ultra-thin borders and built-in dual speakers.

Meeting Space Solutions

Dell’s newest Meeting Space Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms offers a complete group collaboration ecosystem that includes the OptiPlex 7080 Micro running the Teams Room experience on Windows, Dell Large Format Monitors as well as audio and video peripherals. 

The system also includes proximity detection and one-touch join.

Magnetic soundbar

The Dell Slim Soundbar (SB521A) attaches magnetically to the bottom of a compatible P-series or 24-inch UltraSharp monitor.

Dell claims it is the world’s slimmest and lightest soundbar with 3.6W speakers and plug and play setup with no software required.

Availability and pricing

  • The UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColour Monitor (UP3221Q) is available on 5 Nov, 2020
    • AU$9,999 ex GST / NZ$10,590 ex GST
       
  • The UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2421E) is available now
    • AU$890 ex GST / NZ$947 ex GST
       
  • The UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3431WE) is available on 1 Dec, 2020
    • AU$2,545 ex GST / NZ$2,695 ex GST
       
  • The Dell Slim Sound bar is available now
    • AU$79 incl. GST / NZ$87 incl. GST
       
  • The Dell P2721Q is available now
     
  • The Dell P3421W is available on 21 Oct     
     
  • The Dell Meeting Space Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms is available on Oct. 15 worldwide.
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
National Party announces $1.29 billion tech policy ahead of election
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.More
How to migrate to Azure - without worrying about cost
Migrating to cloud is one of the best long-term investments companies can make, but all too often cost gets in the way. But with Henson Group, migration is free - and that's just the beginning.More
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.More
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
There’s something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you’ve typed in on other websites have been compromised.More
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
UPDATED: Election 2020: Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.More
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
The project enables a dedicated, resilient and diverse set of internet pathways upon which international data can be transferred at millisecond speed.More
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
All about Azure: Boost your cloud knowledge with these workshops
If you need more information about server migration or Windows Virtual Desktop, Henson Group's in-a-day workshops have you covered.More
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Transform your home office tech to look and sound like a pro
AVerMedia's Live Streamer Cam and the AM310 USB Microphone could be exactly what you need.More
Adobe releases 'Liquid Mode' to make PDFs more mobile-friendly
Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.More
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year’s Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.More
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Dark web monitoring and how it can help protect online identities
As many as 1 in 6 New Zealanders have been a victim of identity theft, and the consequences can be disastrous - and it may lead to more than just financial loss.More
Planning a migration to Azure, Office 365 or Dynamics? You could get it for free
If you’ve got a migration in the pipeline, talk to Henson Group, your local Azure Expert MSP Gold Partner and your migration could be free of charge. Find out more.More
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.More
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
