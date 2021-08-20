News

Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home

Yesterday

Dell Technologies has announced updates to its C-series and S-series monitor ranges.

These include a new portable monitor designed to accelerate productivity for professionals working from home, the office or on the go; a line of video conferencing monitors designed to enhance the symposium experience at home; and new USB C monitors, designed to keep desk space clutter free with its single cable solution.

"Global disruptions in the past year have changed the way we work and play. The relevance of portable displays and video conferencing is more evident than ever before and our reliance on these devices, whether it is for work or connecting with friends and families, is here to stay," the company says.

"Dell continues to deliver display technology that enables everyone to work and connect regardless of where they are."

Product details from Dell Technologies:

*NEW* Dell 14 Portable Monitor (C1422H)

Built to be the ultimate laptop companion, Dell’s first ever 14” portable monitor* delivers dual-screen productivity to work, present and collaborate anywhere. Professionals working in the office, at home or on the go, will appreciate the monitor’s lightweight design, weighing less than a kilogram and just over half a centimetre thick at its slimmest, making it extremely easy to travel with. Featuring FHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio with IPS technology, this monitor offers easy plug and play with USB-C connectivity. Simply press the quick access buttons to adjust brightness (up to 300 nits) and ComfortView feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

The sleek yet practical design complements all workstyles and productivity demands with a small continuous tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees. It also features Energy Star and EPEAT GOLD certification.

Available worldwide from 31 August 2021.

Pricing TBC

*NEW* Dell 24 and 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (S2422HZ and S2722DZ)

Hanging out virtually with friends, family and co-workers has never been easier with the new 27-inch QHD / 23.8-inch FHD monitors made for video calls. For an easy out-of-box experience, these monitors come with a built-in 5MP privacy pop-up camera, noise-cancelling microphones and dual 5W speakers. The pop-up camera stays hidden before delivering amazing video clarity and crystal-clear sound.

These beautifully designed monitors feature Dell’s TV-certified ComfortView Plus - an always-on low blue light reduction technology that optimises eye comfort while retaining colour accuracy. Other features include the convenience of USB-C connectivity, AMD FreeSync technology and 75Hz refresh rate for leisure gaming.

Both products will be available worldwide from 12 October 2021.

S2422HZ: Pricing TBC

S2722DZ: Pricing TBC



*NEW* Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor (S2722QC) and Dell 27 USB-C Monitor (S2722DC)

Enjoy the convenience of a single cable solution with USB-C connectivity to deliver video, audio, and data while charging a laptop with up to 65 watts of power on the new Dell 27 4K UHD and Dell 27 USB-C Monitor. These monitors are perfect fora clutter-free desk space and designed to complement all home entertainment and office set-ups.

Both products will be available worldwide from 19 August 2021 for:

S2722DC: AU $549

S2722QC: AU $649

