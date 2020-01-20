New Zealand
Story image

Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC

20 Jan 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Dell Technologies did a lot of crystal ball gazing at this year’s CES 2020 and outlined what it believes could be ‘the future of the personal computer’.
That future comes in three different concepts, with quaint names including ‘Concept UFO’, ‘Concept Duet’ and ‘Concept Ori’.

Far from being some kind of out-of-this-world phenomena, these concepts are merely a range of new devices that bank on some of the latest tech trends: multi-screens, foldables, and touch enhancement.

Dell Technologies Client Solutions Group CTO Glen Robson explains that PCs will remain a huge part of everybody’s daily life. He believes those PCs will become ever more intelligence, user-aware, and self-aware.

As such, Dell wants to embrace that experience, although so far it only has a very basic outline of how to do that (in other words, there is no availability or roadmap, pricing or specs for any of the devices outlined below).

So without further ado, let’s take a look at Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori.

Concept UFO

This is not an unidentified flying object – rather it’s a handheld gaming device with an eight-inch screen and 1900x1200 resolution. 
Robson says that any handheld gaming device must feel ‘right’ as soon as someone picks it up.

“Our teams have invested hundreds – if not thousands – of hours on the controller design features and ergonomics. And we’ve spent the last few months testing and enhancing the buttons, the weight, all to strike a perfect balance between performance, ultra-mobility and battery life,” he says.
It’s essentially Dell’s competitor to the Nintendo Switch, complete with detachable controllers, external display capability, and the ability to connect a keyboard and mouse.

Concept UFO will include 10th-generation Intel Core Processor for gaming power, plus other features like WiFi, Bluetooth and Thunderbolt.

*Concept art below

Concept Ori

This is Dell’s venture into the foldables realm. Billed as a device with a 13-inch screen that can fold into something a bit more portable, this will offer the dual-screen experience with no seams.

Robson explains, “This “seamless” experience is perfect for reading articles in vertical mode and scrolling down the page, watching movies and more. You could switch between the single screen experience with stunning visuals, your favourite apps, and great pen experience; or a dual screen experience that opens new avenues for multitasking and notetaking – and everything in between.”

Dell’s keeping everything else about Concept Ori under wraps – for now.

*Concept art below

Concept Duet

Concept Duet is essentially a dual-screen notebook, with two 13.4-inch displays. This notebook would feature pen and touch-enabled features, which can be useful in several ways.

“Devices like this will help customers to multitask more efficiently. Consider the productivity benefits of being able to compare and edit images, scenes or documents on each display. With the extra screen real estate, users will also be able to easily host conference calls, check emails and take notes simultaneously on-the-go.”

But once again, Dell isn’t saying much more than that. Robson states that these concepts are only a few of the things its R&D teams are developing.

“Who knows, if response is positive, you may see more of our early work in the future.”

*Concept art below

Related stories:
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
ASUS launches ROG Phone II in Australia
New tech makes up 25% of US$1.7 trillion consumer spending
MotoGP’s new mobile game will be powered by blockchain
Call of Duty: Mobile opens pre-registrations for Android and iOS
Dig deeper:
Story image
Today
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
18 Dec
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
07 Jan
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Story image
26 Dec
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
16 Dec
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
19 Dec
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Story image
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Story image
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Offers greater flexibility to manage connections and use advanced features such as dual SIM capability.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Story image
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Story image
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Story image
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Story image
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Story image
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Story image
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Story image
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
More stories