Dell Technologies unveils new Inspiron range in Australia & New Zealand

Dell Technologies has launched its latest series of Inspiron 14 and 16 products in Australia and New Zealand, as recently announced by the global technology organisation. The all-new Inspiron range, featuring high-functioning devices suitable for multitasking and versatile usage, is now available to consumers in the area on the company's official site.

The new product line-up includes the Inspiron 16 2-in-1, Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Inspiron 16 Plus, and Inspiron 14 Plus. The new Inspiron 16 2-in-1, available in Ice Blue and Midnight Blue, is equipped with powerful Intel Core Ultra processors and optional built-in Intel Arc graphics. The model's spacious display, coupled with an optional QHD+ Mini-LED display and 90Hz refresh rate, is tailored to cater to the needs of creators and students requiring additional productivity enhancements.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1, meanwhile, offers the option of two processors; customers can choose between devices featuring Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors. Available in Ice Blue, this light and versatile device is the perfect blend of work and play, allowing users to effortlessly switch from projects to entertainment no matter their location.

Adding to the uniqueness of these devices, both feature a 360-hinge offer, enabling four different device modes, including a 16:10 aspect ratio, ComfortView, ComfortView Plus, and an optional active pen delivering a natural and precise writing experience.

Breaking down the larger sized offerings, the Inspiron 16 Plus is available in Ice Blue and features an imposing 16” display and 120Hz refresh rate on the optional 2.5K resolution display. It features Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in AI and Intel Arc Graphics, along with optional NVIDIA RTX Graphics up to GeForce RTX 4060. This combination allows for an elevated, smooth performance experience.

For those who prefer smaller devices, the Inspiron 14 Plus combines portability with dependable performance. It too comes equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, built-in AI Intel Arc Graphics and up to DDR5 memory. Weighing just 1.6kg, the laptop, available in Ice Blue, promises exceptional battery life and ExpressCharge.

Dell is enhancing user experience further by incorporating Windows Studio Effects with AI-enabled video chat features on all four models. These new programs help the user to remain in focus, adjust their on-screen gaze for improved eye contact and soften, or entirely remove, their background during video chats.

Customers can complete their Inspiron experience with the Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS700), the world's first twistable mouse, offering multi-device Bluetooth connectivity. The new Inspiron range, offering versatility to meet individual multitasking needs, solidifies Dell Technologies' commitment to delivering high-performance, quality products to its customers.