Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise

Dell has announced the release of the new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise.

The new 14-inch premium business laptop or 2-in-1 from Dell Technologies is designed to boost productivity with on-the-go power, sophisticated security and fast connectivity features employees need.

“This is not just another Chromebook,” says Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies.

“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise," he says.

"Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment.”

Work Anywhere

Designed for executives, mobile professionals and remote workers, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise includes innovative security and productivity features, allowing employees to power up quickly with no time wasted on setting up the device. Co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors to boost productivity and performance for bandwidth-intensive activities, such as working up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheets.

Additional key features include:

First-ever 4K panel with Low Blue Light display available on a Chromebook Enterprise[iv]: The Latitude 7410 provides better readability and eye comfort with built-in 4K low blue light display technology. An expansive, four-sided narrow border display also provides more screen to connect with colleagues, and acoustic noise reduction features that enhance video calls.

World’s longest battery life of any premium Chromebook[v]: With up to 21 hours of battery life[vi], mobile professionals can complete tasks throughout the day. If they do need a charge, the device can charge quickly from 0% up to 35% in as little as 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost[vii] or get up to 80% charge in as fast as an hour with ExpressCharge[viii].

Ease of use: Employees and executives pressed for time can rely on one-hand assist to power the Latitude Chromebook in less than three seconds simply by opening the lid. For extra flexibility, the device comes with the one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprise[ix]. Simple app access is available locally or online through the Chrome Browser or the managed Google Play Store. Employees get peace of mind with an optional built-in privacy panel and camera privacy shutter.

Premium design: Professionals can choose between machined aluminium or carbon fibre on the world’s lightest 14-inch Chromebook Enterprise laptop[x]. A new silver colour is available on the Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise to give more employees a modern look and feel.

Management and Security: As organisations prepare for long-term remote work, Dell Technologies Unified Workspace reduces IT complexity and allows IT leaders to secure, manage and support the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise. Available in more than 50 countries and with 14 localised language keyboards, companies can select and purchase various configurations to meet employee needs. IT can manage the devices with the same level of support, security and reliability they expect in a corporate environment, and have confidence in platform stability with the Intel® Stable IT Platform. They can service and upgrade storage and batteries and operate the same support model across their entire organisation.

“Now, more than ever before, IT administrators need innovative technology solutions to support their modern cloud-first businesses," adds John Solomon, vice president of Chrome OS at Google.

"That's why we're thrilled to expand our premium Chromebook options for enterprise customers with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise," he says.

"Powered by Chrome OS, Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise allows IT managers to deploy rapidly and securely while enabling employees to get work done effectively, no matter where they are.”



