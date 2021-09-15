Story image
Te reo māori
Dynamo6
App
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori

Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app

By Nick Forrester, Today

In time for Māori language week next week, the Te Murumāra Foundation has partnered with IT company Dynamo6 to enhance the Te Aka Māori Dictionary app, with an aim to achieve greater reach and engagement.

Upgrades to the app include new audio clips pronouncing 24,000 words in te reo Māori, as well as the ability to filter results by idioms, phrases, proverbs and loan words and save definitions to a favourites list. 

The app has also seen an overhaul to allow for faster online searches for translation from English to Māori and vice versa. It also now offers both iOS and Android versions.

Te Murumāra Foundation’s Peter Moorfield, who is the son of the dictionary’s late founder, Professor John C. Moorfield, says it’s important that user-friendly technology is utilised properly to enrich Aotearoa’s native language.  

“The Te Aka Māori Dictionary is the authoritative resource for accurate Māori definitions,” says Moorfield. 

“It forms part of the well-known Te Whanake language resources led by Te Murumāra Foundation and usage of the app and support of our foundation helps to preserve the language, an effort that will be getting well-deserved attention during the nation’s annual Māori Language Week.”

Within a week of being updated in the app store in early August, the app was trending as #2 in the paid-for app category. To date, the app has received over 25,000 installs, with an average of 170,000 searches each day. 

“Language is a way people connect to the world around them, it’s a way to understand and communicate history and culture,” adds Moorfield.

“The Te Muramāra Foundation has revitalised the app to ensure there is an authoritative Māori to English language resource available for all. 

“The new app also continues and extends an important project to my father, the Te Whanake language resources.”

While fluency in te reo is trending upwards, the Te Murumāra Foundation aims to increase fluency even more. According to results from Te Kupenga (Māori wellbeing survey) conducted by Stats NZ in 2018, about one in six  Māori adults can speak in te reo Māori, and about 30% can understand the language. Fluency rates among non-Māori are around 1%. 

Dynamo6 founder and executive director Igor Matich says it’s been a privilege to lend the company’s digital capability to Te Murumāra Foundation. 

“Delivering an important app upgrade that helps ensure that te reo can be shared with the next generation and budding linguists across the world.” 

The app contains over 24,000 Māori word entries. To date, the top five searched words are: ngā mihi (acknowledgements), whānau, Māori, Mōrena (good morning), and motu (island, country, land, nation).

Related stories
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs>>
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO>>
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report >>
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform>>
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge>>
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Blockchain
NZ artists and celebs join new crypto marketplace
A clutch of well known artists and entertainers are joining a new tech company's digital marketplace to sell ownership tokens for their works or their time.>>
Story image
Cyber espionage
Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook
ESET researchers have investigated a targeted mobile espionage campaign against the Kurdish ethnic group. >>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs
Sidehustle Ecommerce launches Sidehustle, a social marketplace app where brands and individuals can buy, sell and rent items, and find and list jobs.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera
Overall, the Swann Xtreem Security Camera is a robust unit, unlike some of the more plasticky consumer video cameras out there.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New artificial intelligence application attracts 100 investors in first week of launch
The tool has collected the support of more than 100 investors in the first of week launch. >>
Story image
Jobs
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed
Cyber specialists are in hot demand and it doesn't look like the demand is in any way faltering.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Infamous criminal ransomware group REvil is back
"The fact their sites are back online means they are, again, ready for business and have targets in mind.">>
Story image
Tesla
Tesla's actually serious about the Tesla Bot
Many commentators are calling the Tesla Bot a late April Fools joke, but it looks like Tesla still wants to give it a go anyway - and it's calling for talent.>>
Story image
Facebook
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance
The initiative aims to ensure technologies are designed and implemented in ways that are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, and interoperable.>>
Story image
Space
Microsoft partnership to explore how cloud, AI and machine learning can be used in space
Project AI Off Earth will focus on the cutting edge of innovation in space.>>
Story image
A/V security
25 years since the first network security camera
Axis Communications celebrates the 25th anniversary of the network IP camera.>>
Story image
Phishing
Layered security strategy vital to combat Microsoft 365 phishing threat
"The layered strategy needs to include real-time detection of zero-day and unique phishing threats.">>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft gears up for Windows 11 launch from 5th October
Microsoft’s Aaron Woodman says the new Windows is designed to bring people ‘closer to what they love’.>>
Story image
Kiwibank
Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days
The latest issue comes after planned maintenance on Kiwibank’s IT systems in the early hours of Sunday morning.>>
Story image
Renewable energy
Contact & Simply Energy to provide renewable power generation for Clyde data centre
Simply Energy will provide 10 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy for the NZ data centre through ‘demand flexibility’ technology.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app>>
Story image
Sustainability
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals >>
Story image
Avast
New Zealanders are exposing themselves to cybercrime, study shows>>
Story image
Google
Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google and Microsoft pledge $30 billion to fight cyber crime >>
Story image
Telecommunications
Commerce Commission releases draft report on telco dispute scheme>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach>>
Story image
Funding
Kiwi student wellbeing company closes $1.8m funding round>>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed>>
Story image
Voyager
Broadband and voice solutions help New Zealand escape rooms thrive>>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)>>
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU>>
Story image
Whatsapp
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels>>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year>>
Story image
Shipping
NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes>>
More stories