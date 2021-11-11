Story image
Digital Learning
Support
Digital Transformation / DX
D2L
Skills gap

Digital transformation in A/NZ hindered by lack of skills support

By Catherine Knowles, Yesterday

Digital transformation in Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) is continuing to accelerate, but gaps remain in digital skills development support for higher education faculties.

This is according to new research from D2L, a global learning and professional development technology company.

The research finds that while three quarters (75.15%) of respondents agree digital learning enhances the quality of higher education, there remains an urgent need to increase resources, support and digital upskilling for teachers and academics across A/NZ.

According to the survey of 503 higher education respondents across universities, TAFEs and RTOs in A/NZ, as digital transformation initiatives were accelerated in response to the pandemic, the number of higher education institutions offering more than 50% of their courses fully online increased significantly, from 35.98% pre-pandemic to 57.06% this year.

However, 47.48% identified a lack of support and training in the use of digital tools to deliver education as the biggest challenge in transitioning learning online in the wake of COVID-19.

The lack of content fit for blended or fully-online delivery was second at 39.84%, while a lack of commitment from senior management to embrace the shift to online learning was reported by 37.02% of respondents.

Further, more than two-thirds (69.78%) said training was not available to introduce and support faculty and staff to use new technologies at all, despite progress in overarching digital transformation strategies.

In fact, the research found that the continued gap in digital skills and competencies among academics and teachers was the most common obstacle impeding overarching digital transformation strategies, cited by 26.02% of respondents.

The academic skills gap was cited more often than even the historic challenges of cost (25.20%) and lack of resources and/or infrastructure (22.54%).

It was also a period in which digital transformation strategies accelerated across the sector, predominately motivated by the desire to enhance student experience (39.34%) and improve course quality (34.63%), the research shows.

However, the investment into new tools for teaching and learning has rarely been supported with adequate training and digital upskilling for A/NZ educators.

D2L regional director A/NZ Tony Maguire says, “The higher education sectors in Australia and New Zealand faced a host of challenges as a result of the pandemic, and institutions were required to adapt teaching and learning arrangements extremely quickly.

"Lockdowns forced online-only learning at times almost overnight which inhibited student experience and satisfaction, and border closures kept international students disconnected from domestic institutions.”

According to Maguire, teachers and academics, many of whom have spent their entire careers teaching face-to-face, need to be confident in the capabilities of the tools provided to them and their ability to use those technologies to create efficiencies that maximise outcomes for students and themselves.

However, the data reveals only 34.79% say improving digital skills within the academic community is a top priority for their organisations over the next two years.

Maguire says, “Teachers and academics are the cornerstone to national ambitions for a future-proofed digital economy, and on-the-job digital training is foundational to helping educators acquire the digital skills and competencies, confidence, and resiliency they need to engage and nurture student learning in a completely new environment.

“Our partnerships with higher education institutions through A/NZ have revealed that this training should be delivered via the same learning management system (LMS) educators use to educate their students.

"It both creates an authentic way for teachers to learn the platform, and enables them to understand the nuances of digital learning from the perspective of their students.”

Related stories
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost>>
NZ businesses lacking right technology for hybrid working as digital transformation accelerates>>
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider>>
NZ's tech sector in great need of digital apprenticeships>>
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch>>
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20
Unless you are a device snob, you will be more than happy to own a device that won’t cost the price of a high-spec laptop but will provide you with reliable and future-proofed usage.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack
"Most businesses and industries are now reliant on technology and because of this, the impacts of a cyber attack are more harmful than ever.">>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report
“Tech support scams are effective because they prey on fear, uncertainty and doubt to trick recipients into believing they face a dire cybersecurity threat.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System
This product promises to encourage any prospective miscreant to hunt elsewhere for an easier target. >>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds
A new survey of New Zealand consumers from Shopify demonstrates the ways New Zealanders are evolving their shopping habits and preferences in line with the COVID-19 pandemic.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency
"What’s most alarming is that multiple scammer groups are bidding for keywords on Google Ads, which is likely a signal of the success.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens
“The 2021 holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a nightmare for both retailers and consumers.">>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group
DarkSide was the culprit behind the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which saw the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news
"To deal with these cyber risks, businesses and authorities need to establish cybersecurity practices and policies that can evolve and adapt to the multifaceted cyberthreats.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Sneak peaks into new AI power technology at Adobe Max 2021
Adobe has kicked off Adobe MAX 2021 and revealed previews of the cutting-edge innovations and experimental technology being developed in Adobe Labs.>>
Story image
Samsung
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
After reviewing the Galaxy Z Fold 3, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s my favourite foldable phone (so far).>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?
"Any vulnerable device can potentially become a bot for an attacker, however, IoT devices are especially at risk because New Zealand is at a very early stage in terms of IoT maturity.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Zero trust in NZ, and its rise from fringe approach to industry standard
The guiding principle of a zero trust security model is that no-one in an organisation — from a new recruit to the CISO — is granted intrinsic trust to access the network.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft's entry into metaverse tainted by Facebook's Meta rebrand
Microsoft's announcement juxtaposes the genuine potential of Mesh for Microsoft Teams with widespread criticism of Facebook's rebranding as Meta.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)
Even though the Call of Duty series has followed the same formula for years and years, the franchise still makes millions of dollars every year. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky>>
Story image
Facebook
BREAKING: Facebook rebrands to Meta, Zuckerberg unveils 'metaverse'>>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone commits to SMEs, joins Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa>>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell>>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
More stories