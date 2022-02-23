FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Privacy
Digital Transformation / DX
Regulation
Cheetah Digital
Metaverse

Digital transformation, privacy and the 'darkside' of the Metaverse

By Contributor
Today

Article by Cheetah Digital APAC VP Go To Market, Billy Loizou.

Technology is growing more and more sophisticated with each passing year. However, as the metaverse begins to unfold, we're only just scratching the surface to leverage data in new and innovative ways. 

The metaverse is coming. But the question is — are we really ready?

According to Chris Wylie, the Cambridge Analytical whistleblower that spurred a massive overhaul of privacy practices and legislation across the globe, the answer to the above question is a resounding no. In fact, it might be best to start pumping the breaks on the metaverse now before it infiltrates our day-to-day lives, he warns.

Chris recently spoke with Cheetah Digital's CMO Richard Jones about the metaverse, marketing and the future of privacy. Notably, he questioned the long-term social impact of the metaverse on transforming our human environment.

"People have largely become who they are by navigating freely through their world. It's through your experience in life, dabbling and random happenstance, that allows you to grow and develop as a person. But what happens when, all of a sudden, the environment decides to get involved – classifying you, influencing your every move, and ultimately grooming you into the ideal consumer?"

Likening the metaverse to a physical entity like a skyscraper or an aeroplane, Chris paints a picture of how digital worlds should be architected with so-called fire exits or other protections. It should have a building code of sorts, protecting its users, their privacy, and, importantly, their mental health, he says.

A shocking realisation of it all, Chris says, is that privacy is only one small piece of the puzzle. The matter at hand is much larger and much more complex than the collected data and how it was collected.

"When we are looking at some of the consequences of algorithmic harm, whether that's mental health and mental wellbeing — particularly in young, developing men and women — to social cohesion across the globe where actual harm is stemming from these systems, it's critical that we address these consequences prior to the metaverse becoming mainstream," Chris says.

Constructing a new paradigm

When there are more safety regulations for a toaster in a kitchen than for a platform that touches a billion people, Chris says, it's time for a change. The best way to realise that change, he says, is to start at the source. 

"A big part of the issue is that we are not framing the conversation around those who are responsible — the engineers and architects. The things that are causing harm are the products of architecture and engineering," he says.

"When you look at how we relate other products of technology and other products of engineering whether that's in aerospace, civil engineering, pharmaceuticals, etc.; there are safety standards. There are inspections. We need to start scrutinising the technological constructions on the internet to ensure that there are regulatory frameworks in place to create a safer environment."

Digital transformation, bias and the 'desired reality'

Chris questions what happens when people begin personalising their experiences in the metaverse to suit their preferences. So, for example, racists could eliminate people of colour from their view. Or people could create a society where they walk down the street and no longer see homeless people; they no longer see significant societal problems. 

"What happens to a society when we no longer fully understand what's happening around us, and the only people who do are those in charge of augmenting it," he asks. "That's a really important question, and it's not far-fetched."

At Face(book) value

Despite Facebook's, now called Meta, attention-grabbing algorithms that encourage one-sided views and fuel disinformation, marketers continue to pump large sums of money into its platform every year. But is it worth it? Are we correct to believe that Facebook's data is truly as valuable as they think it is?

According to Chris, absolutely. "From a purely functional standpoint, yes. It's incredibly valuable data," he admits. 

However, brands using that data to create personalised adverts isn't the problem. The problem, he says, is a bit more involved than that. "There's a difference between personalised advertising and creating an entire ecosystem using that logic," Chris points out.

"When you look at the news feed that Facebook and other social media platforms provide to users, it extends this logic that originated for advertising, showing content that is relevant to you. 

"It's not just the basic things that make your ads more efficient, and also less annoying for the people receiving them. It extends to, 'You should only see things that engage you the most, full stop, in all information that you consume,' to the point where the only information that you consume is the thing that usually makes you really angry, because that's what's going to make you click on stuff. And that's different from marketing."

Don't trust a wolf in sheep's clothing

To support businesses who want to transform and adapt to the brave new metaverse reality, Chris offers a word of advice: Don't trust a wolf in sheep's clothing.

"The tool that you're using, that you love so much, is probably one of your biggest threats. While advertisers cringe at the idea of regulations that limit what they're allowed to do, in the long run, regulations might be beneficial for the viability of the industry," he says.

"Don't get dragged down by bad practices within an industry that is behaving badly. There is a substantial loss of trust in platforms like Facebook because it continuously doesn't listen to consumers. It doesn't respect consumers. Siding yourself with that industry could backfire in the long run."

Article by Cheetah Digital APAC VP Go To Market, Billy Loizou.

Related stories
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
Metaverse pushes extended reality market spend to $4.84 billion
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
New research reveals concerns on Metaverse and NFTs
Top stories
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation, privacy and the 'darkside' of the Metaverse
Technology is growing more and more sophisticated with each passing year. However, as the metaverse begins to unfold, we're only just scratching the surface to leverage data in new and innovative ways. 
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Broadband Compare
Best New Zealand broadband providers of 2021 revealed
The best New Zealand broadband and energy providers of 2021 have been revealed at this week's NZ Compare Awards.
Story image
Drones
KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing
Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, has partnered with KFC to deliver its signature chicken and a variety of other hot and fresh menu items.
Story image
Blockchain
Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February
Following the success of many recent Non-fungible tokens, a odd new entrant is launching this month with a focus on your laundry.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.
Story image
Alibaba
Alibaba cloud will help broadcast the Olympic Winter Games 2022
In collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Services, Alibaba's cloud technologies will be utilised during the Olympic Winter Games, Beijing 2022.
Story image
Snapchat
Snapchat and Ticketmaster announce new media innovation
Snapchat and Ticketmaster have announced a partnership that is set to change the ways of event commerce and media.
Story image
Warehouse Group
TechCollect NZ, Warehouse Stationery offer e-waste recycling in handful of stores
While it's a step in the right direction towards managing NZ's e-waste, the lack of accessible locations means that many Kiwis miss out.
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Consumerisation tips corporate Australia to click subscribe
Millions of consumers commit to regular, ongoing payments in return for continuous access to goods and services.
Story image
Microsoft
Not enough businesses have authentication protection - Microsoft
When it comes to our world online, protecting and defending our most valuable digital asset - our identity - is vital.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Grind and Push Active wireless earbuds
Skullcandy’s earbuds tend to offer a stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio experience. Do the company’s latest earbuds, the Grind and Push Active models continue to impress?
Story image
NZ Government
Govt creates roadmap for growth in NZ's tech sector
The digital technology sector is now one of the country’s top earners, contributing an estimated $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019.
Story image
Remote Working
2degrees helps working Kiwis switch off with new app
New research by the company revealed that nearly half of New Zealand adults are looking for a better balance between their online and real lives but don't know how to achieve it.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair H150i Elite LCD all-in-one CPU cooler
Released just in time for the launch of Intel's 12th generation CPUs, Corsair's H150i Elite LCD cooler is the first to come with the fixings for the new LGA Socket 1700.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Metaverse pushes extended reality market spend to $4.84 billion
The COVID-19 pandemic quickened the pace of digital transformation, placing technologies at the very centre of how people live and work.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC)
Techland’s long-awaited sequel to their 2015 zombie-killing parkour role-playing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is now available.
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Food delivery service
My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor
My Food Bag has deployed Infor's Food & Beverage ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Chorus (PC/PS5)
Chorus is a narrative space shooter set in an interesting almost open world. The game centres around Nora, the pilot of an AI starship called Forsaken.
Story image
Google
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
The solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earphones
It’s been a little a while since I’ve tried a new pair of wireless earphones, mainly due to a couple of rough experiences with them in the past.
Story image
PIJF
The Consumer Data Right and what it could mean for Aotearoa's data privacy
“We believe the open data revolution can only strengthen our country’s economic prosperity and individual financial wellbeing.”
Story image
DSL
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
High-speed fibre internet continues to be the most significant player in OECD countries, with growth rates still powering ahead of DSL.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
An Auckland based artificial intelligence company Soul Machines has raised $US70 million ($NZ105m) to meet growing demand for "digital people".
Story image
Manufacturing
Logitech scales the use of recycled plastic in its products
Logitech has exceeded its commitment to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic into products, reducing its carbon impact.
Story image
NVIDIA
'Regulatory challenges' kill NVIDIA's Arm acquisition deal
The deal's off but NVIDIA still loses $1.25 billion, which Arm owner SoftBank Group will treat as profit in Q4.
Story image
Recruitment
NZ sees universal wage growth, highest paying regions revealed
Wages are largely up this year, so money may not be the factor it once was in influencing employees willingness to resign.
Story image
App
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Whanganui city's economic development agency wants to see locals swiping right on a new matchmaking app set up to pair Whanganui businesses with skilled workers.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?
New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ's first year for Diploma in Cyber Security a success
In response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity specialists, the Ara Institute of Canterbury established the Diploma in Cyber Security.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
The wild west of cryptocurrency fraud & How Kiwis are getting stung
Cryptopia went from launch to managing funds for 1.4 million investors to a significant data breach and its inevitable death - all in just five years.
Story image
Google
New research reveals concerns on Metaverse and NFTs
It's been hard to escape NFTs and the Metaverse over the past year. But does the public really trust these new virtual innovations?
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
Guerrilla Games hit the jackpot when the developer released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS4 back in 2017. The developer’s previous Killzone series was well-received, but Horizon Zero Dawn earned the studio lots of GOTY awards.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro helps uncover critical file sharing Samba bug
"This latest vulnerability disclosure highlights the challenges many global security teams have in mitigating risk."
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
VPN
VPNs are the MVPs, so what exactly can they help you with?
Although a VPN cannot guarantee you 100% anonymity, it does give an extensive amount of protection, so it may definitely be worth a look next time you want to nab a good flight deal or avoid those troublesome ISPs.
Story image
Apple iPhone
Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you
The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.