Digital wellbeing checks aim to boost student mental health support

A charitable trust established by a bereaved family is seeking to expand a digital wellbeing initiative to support schools in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands to better identify and assist students experiencing mental distress.

The Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust, set up in memory of Reid O'Leary who died by suicide shortly after his 21st birthday, has launched the REID (Reach, Empowerment, Insights, Development) Wellness Programmeme. The project uses digital tools intended to provide real-time wellbeing checks and support within schools.

The initiative began in Hawke's Bay, which is slated to become the first region in New Zealand where every school can access the programme. In the three months since its launch, the project has reached almost 10,000 students across 23 schools, in response to what local educators describe as a crisis in teen mental health.

Programmeme details

The REID Wellness Programmeme is powered by Linewize Pulse, a digital check-in tool designed to help children and young people articulate their feelings. The system enables students to report how they are coping and connect with designated staff who can then provide appropriate support.

Russell Borschmann, spokesperson for the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust, outlined the motivation behind the initiative and its goals.

"We're starting in Hawke's Bay, with a strong technology-based programme to identify struggling kids earlier and connect them to trusted adults in their schools who can help along"

He continued,

"Our goal is to see this level of support for students available across all schools in New Zealand and eventually throughout the Pacific."

The trust was established following Reid O'Leary's funeral, attended by more than 1,200 people. Family and friends pledged to take practical action to address youth suicide, raising NZD $25,000 in the first months through community events. The Run for Reido campaign, led by Reid's sister Eden, enabled the trust to make its first major investment in school-based mental health technology.

Focus on early intervention

Borschmann emphasised the programme's approach to early identification and support for students, stating,

"Powering the Reid Wellness Programmeme is Linewize Pulse, a digital wellbeing check-in tool that helps tamariki and rangatahi with how they're feeling. We understand that, like Reid, it may be difficult for some young people to talk about their struggles so the programme creates a safe space for them to connect with teachers who can help support them by fostering mental well-being and working to help prevent suicide."

Andrew Sylvester, School Wellbeing Specialist at Linewize, reflected on the practical challenges faced by schools.

"Every day, school staff are faced with students who are struggling but can't find the words to ask for help. Our platform gives schools the visibility to spot patterns early and connect those students with the support they need before a crisis occurs.

He added,

"Too many young people like Reid suffer in silence. Technology can't replace empathy but it can give teachers and caregivers the early warning they need to intervene before it's too late."

Future expansion

The trust is seeking private sector partners and co-funders to enable a nationwide rollout of the programme, aiming to make the system accessible to all schools in New Zealand without financial barriers. Borschmann noted the cost-effectiveness of the system, remarking,

"It costs less than the price of a cup of coffee per student. With the right partners, New Zealand could become the first country in the world to offer every student this kind of protection."

Sylvester stated that approximately 200 schools - about one in every twelve across New Zealand - now use Linewize Pulse, supporting more than 64,000 students who have access to a new way to request assistance when needed.

"Every day thousands of young New Zealanders are reflecting on their wellbeing and connecting with help through the tool."

Documentary and community engagement

To illustrate the family's journey and the motivation behind the programme, a short documentary film has been produced, including interviews with Reid's parents and siblings. The film is scheduled to premiere at a Hawke's Bay fundraiser aimed at raising awareness and support for a national expansion of the REID Wellness Programmeme.

In the documentary, Eden O'Leary, Reid's sister, comments,

"We'd rather spend an hour with our friends now than an hour at their funeral,"

Borschmann described this as the most powerful expression of the project's core message.

The event is expected to gather educators, mental health experts and community leaders in support of broadening the reach of wellbeing support within schools across New Zealand by formally launching the REID Wellness Programmeme and rallying funding for its national rollout.