Discovery partners with Google NZ to showcase Newshub content

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ has joined hands with Google for the inclusion of its Newshub premium news content in the Google News Showcase. The announcement made on October 4 boosts the total count of local publishers showcased on Google News, a programme designed to foster deeper relations with readers, to 49. This partnership allows curated content from publishers to reach a wider readership.

Google New Zealand's Country Director, Caroline Rainsford, shared her delight at the development, saying, "The breadth and depth of content now available to Kiwi audiences through Google News Showcase reflects the majority of the public interest digital news being produced in Aotearoa today. We're so pleased to welcome Newshub to the program." Google has consistently sought to collaborate with the news industry in New Zealand for over 16 years, providing numerous programmes and initiatives to support public interest journalism.

According to Rainsford, "For more than 16 years, we've collaborated closely with New Zealand’s news industry by providing programs, like the Google News Initiative, partnerships, and products, and the continued expansion of programmes like News Showcase shows our ongoing commitment to supporting public interest journalism in New Zealand."

Sarah Bristow, Senior Director News, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ, also expressed her viewpoint on the partnership. She termed it a "significant step" for Newshub as it ensures its "brilliant reporting continues to reach audiences where they are, and helping to create a sustainable future for local journalism." She confirmed that both Google and Newshub were satisfied with the agreement made.

