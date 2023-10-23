Dreame Technology unveils L20 Ultra, revolutionising household cleaning

Dreame Technology, a leading name in the home appliances industry, is thrilled to announce the release of its eagerly anticipated L20 Ultra—a compact, high-efficiency cleaning machine designed to redefine household cleaning.

The L20 Ultra marks the latest entrant in Dreame Technology's smart home appliances range. This fully automated robotic vacuum cleaner promises to elevate detailed cleaning to a whole new level, courtesy of its revolutionary AI-driven MopExtend technology.

As part of the launch celebrations, Dreame Technology is offering consumers a $300 discount on the L20 Ultra. The offer is open from 17-31 October. Furthermore, the L20 Ultra is expected to be available at Harvey Norman by the end of October, retailing at a recommended price of $2,799.

Dreame Technology's commitment to delivering an unparalleled user experience is reflected not only in the L20 Ultra’s advanced features but also in the company's customer service policies. The company offers a three-year warranty on the L20 Ultra, one year more than the standard coverage. The extended warranty underscores the firm's confidence in the product's performance and reliability.

This assurance of protection gives Dreame customers a stress-free cleaning experience, backed by the company's unwavering commitment to quality.

Earlier this month, Dreame Technology showcased the features of the L20 Ultra at the IFA 2023. The highlights included the industry-first AI-driven Mop Extend technology that enables the vacuum cleaner to reach corners and edges effectively, an achievement that earned the product several media awards and the distinction of 'Best of IFA'.

The L20 Ultra's Dua-Scrub mopping system features two high-speed rotary mops designed to tackle stubborn stains and ingrained dirt, ensuring a comprehensive, corner-to-corner cleaning experience. The device's built-in dirt detection technology uses data from earlier cleaning cycles to determine if a room requires additional cleaning, responding to factors like the change in seasons and their associated impact.

L20 Ultra promises a rounded performance with its upgraded automatic base station, making for an even more automatic cleaning experience. The L20 Ultra can clean and dry the mop by itself, making it a truly automated solution.

Finally, the L20 Ultra comes equipped with Dreame Technology's advanced Vormax Suction System, delivering exceptional vacuuming efficiency. The L20 Ultra’s ultrasonic carpet recognition tech combined with mop-removal technology caters to enhanced carpet and rug cleaning. Along with other intelligent features like Pathfinder Smart Navigation, it is safe to say that the L20 Ultra is set to revolutionise cleaning for many households.