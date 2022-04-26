FutureFive New Zealand logo
Dynabook A/NZ announces new Portégé X40L-K hyperlight laptop

By Zach Thompson
Yesterday

Dynabook A/NZ has unveiled the all-new Portégé X40L-K, a hyperlight 14.0" modern laptop utilising cutting-edge, high-performance computing power.

The latest product offering also uses hybrid architecture through Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processors, LPDDR5 memory, and Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, making it among the first wave of new laptops from Dynabook to benefit from improved performance, efficiency, and security.

"The all-new Intel Evo based Portégé X40L-K is truly a masterpiece in every way you look at it and serves as an impressive demonstration of Dynabook's nearly four decades of experience in engineering premium laptops for mobile professionals," Dynabook A/NZ general manager Angela Walker says.

"It's compact, powerful, durable, uniquely stylish and secure. While all impressive, none of these qualities sum up the magic of this laptop. You must hold it to truly appreciate the incredible engineering and craftsmanship that went into making it the lightest and most impressive 14" laptop in our history."

Benefits of Dynabook's Portégé X40L-K laptop include:

Increased portability and durability

The new offering is the thinnest and lightest 14" laptop Dynabook has ever created, starting from 1.05kg1 and measuring 15.9mm. In addition to it being more portable and durable, the Dark Tech Blue magnesium alloy chassis is also built to endure the rigours of daily business use and engineered to meet MIL-STD-810H standards for strength and durability.
Faster and more efficient

This Intel EVO laptop is configurable with new hybrid architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series with either i5 or i7 processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics ensure crisp and smooth video performance and support for up to four external 4K displays while also adding enhanced security and faster AI processing capabilities. In addition, Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 enhance the laptop's performance by ensuring wireless and wired connections are blistering fast. It also contains HDMI, Gigabit LAN, and two USB3.2 A ports (with one port supporting Sleep & Charge) for seamless, adapter free wired connectivity.

Maximum productivity

The Portégé X40L-K laptop also offers users many features designed to maximise productivity from anywhere. With an 85% screen to lid ratio, Dynabook says the 14" Eyesafe 16:10 IPS display is ideal for those who work long hours. Eyesafe technology was developed in collaboration with doctors and selectively filters out high energy visible blue light while maintaining crisp and vivid colour performance to reduce the impact on the eyes.

The laptop also features a four-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system which the company says is tuned to deliver a premium listening experience with an elevated soundstage for movies, music, and games. In addition, it's equipped with a 65Wh battery that allows it to remain productive throughout the workday.

Dynabook Online Meeting assist allows for a collaborative workspace through AI to ensure bright and visible faces across a broad range of lighting conditions. It also blurs backgrounds, automatically keeping the user's face centred in the frame.

Dynabook explains that due to these features being built into its software, turning them on and off is simplified by using a hotkey button available with any video conference software.

Moreover, the 360° dual-array microphones allow for omnidirectional voice detection with equal gain from all directions, meaning the user can roam freely around a room or serve as the hub for multi-person conference calls, which improves the overall call quality. The AI Noise Reduction isolates and filters out background noises at near and far ends of calls to ensure participants can be heard clearly and effortlessly.

A refreshed Portégé X30W 2-in-1 convertible

Dynabook has also refreshed its ultra-flexible 13.3" Portégé X30W 2-in-1 convertible, which features the new hybrid architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options LPDDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

For artists, entrepreneurs and other practitioners from a range of industries, the Microsoft Windows 11 powered Portégé X30W-K 2-in-1 laptop is designed to foster next level creativity and take care of business from any location, containing a super light, magnesium alloy chassis weighing from under 1kg1.

With a premium, modern laptop design that offers the robust flexibility of a tablet, the Portégé X30W-K provides the perfect platform for converting ideas into reality. The 13.3" multi-touch display is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass and offers crisp colours and sharp detail while also offering a natural pen to paper feel, thanks to its precision pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, and the lag-free response of the bundled Wacom digital ink pen.

Windows accessibility

The Portégé X40L-K and Portégé X30W-K come pre-configured with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, which enables added productivity features that give users a more personalised and intuitive experience than previous generations of the operating system. Built on the consistent and compatible Microsoft Windows 10 foundation, Windows 11 can be managed with familiar tools and processes, making it a natural upgrade path for any laptop user.

Dynabook notes that these laptops can also be ordered with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for businesses that have not yet migrated and would be eligible for a free downgrade to Microsoft Windows 10 Pro when ready.

Secure and manageable for both IT managers and workers

These two Portégé models meet Microsoft's strict Secured-Core PC requirements (available on vPro models) and are designed to deal with the security and manageability issues that come with hybrid working

Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats, while various integrated features such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption, and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication sign in for effective protection against data, device and identify threats.

The company adds that even using a hybrid working model, IT departments can support and manage these premium devices featuring Intel 12th Gen Core vPro processors through intelligent manageability capabilities.

The Intel Active Management Technology enables easy management of devices, even remotely. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS can also be upgraded and managed remotely to maintain the highest levels of security.

Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the Portégé X40L-K and Portégé X30W-K laptops from our network of resellers.

Pricing starts from $2200 for the Portégé X30W-K2 and $2035 for the Portégé X40L-K2, and all include three years of standard warranty.

All prices quoted are RRP, inclusive of GST.

